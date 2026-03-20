Aston Martin bombshell drops as F1 team principal exit announced

Audi F1 team have announced that their team principal Jonathan Wheatley has left the team with immediate effect.

Wheatley was team principal of the Sauber outfit for the 2025 season before also leading the team into their new era following the takeover by Audi.

READ MORE: Aston Martin issue statement moments after Wheatley Audi exit

Article continues under video

But just two races into the Audi F1 project, it has been revealed that Wheatley has left the team due to 'personal reasons'.

His departure comes ahead of a widely expected move to Aston Martin, rumours of which grow at a rapid pace.

Audi revealed that Mattia Binotto - the former Ferrari team principal who has been taking on a role as the head of the Audi F1 project - will take over team principal duties from the Japanese Grand Prix onwards.

A statement from Audi F1 read: "As it continues its journey towards the front of the grid, Audi Revolut F1 Team will implement significant changes to its senior management structure.

"Due to personal reasons, Jonathan Wheatley will depart the team with immediate effect. The team thanks Jonathan for his contribution to the project and wishes him the best for his future endeavours.

"Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will continue leading the team while taking over additional responsibilities as team principal. Since joining at the helm of the project in 2024, Mattia has been in charge of the transformation of the team as Audi prepared for and ultimately entered F1 as a chassis and power unit manufacturer.

"The team's future structure will be fully defined at a later stage, as the organisation continues to adapt to the evolving environment of Formula 1. With the unwavering commitment of Audi AG, Audi Revolut F1 Team will continue progressing towards challenging for championships by 2030."

F1 HEADLINES: Adrian Newey to step down at Aston Martin as legend 'chooses' his own replacement

Newey stepping down at Aston Martin?

The news surrounding Wheatley and Audi comes as it has been revealed that Aston Martin are looking for a full-time team principal, with F1 legend Adrian Newey wanting to focus more on where his skills lie in car design.

Newey has been acting as team principal as well as managing technical partner since the end of 2025, but amid a disastrous start to the year, has been tasked to find his own replacement for the team principal duties.

Now, Wheatley's resignation from Audi paves the way for the rumoured move to Aston Martin, with Newey and his fellow Brit having worked together before at Red Bull, where they won six constructors' titles together.

Wheatley's first team principal role has lasted just 12 months, with the Brit leading Sauber to a podium and ninth-place finish in the constructors' championship last season.

READ MORE: Christian Horner 'in Aston Martin meeting' as Newey speculation rages

Related