F1 official account hammered by fans: 'Now a meme page for teenagers'

F1 fans absolutely love a good complaining session, eh?

In the crosshairs today, the official F1 Twitter account. That's not, it's fair to say, the first or only time that's been the case lately.

The post that seems to have riled up certain portions of the sport's fanbase this week was a photoshopped picture of dozens and dozens of cars pouring through Turn 1 at the Miami International Autodrome (we're not counting, but...let's say 80+), captioned "How Turn 1 really feels for the drivers!"

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It's not exactly a finely crafted, 15-minute Stewart Lee setup and gag, but it's an inoffensive enough little bit. The safety car getting snuck in there was a nice touch. Or, well, maybe not.

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F1 fans furious at social media post

For some reason, some users really didn't like it. In amongst the replies there were some comments calling for the member of the social team responsible for the post to be fired, along with a few more calling the post 'AI slop' (for what it's worth, that doesn't appear to be the case at all).

Another complained that the F1 account was becoming 'a meme page for teenagers', and so on and so forth.

It's tempting to see the criticism as deferred anger at the direction of the sport as a whole (if you head into the hidden replies, you'll see at least one asking for the 'boring, stupid' regulations to be fixed, since that's something a social media manager can have a big impact on), but it's possible that that would be overthinking things.

A quick look at the timelines of some of the complainers are...fairly revealing. Some people just want to wake up, go on the internet and get absolutely furious about things that don't matter at all.

And again, quietly sticking one rogue safety car in the mix is a great bit.

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