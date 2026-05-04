F1 official account hammered by fans: 'Now a meme page for teenagers'
F1 official account hammered by fans: 'Now a meme page for teenagers'
F1 fans took exception to one particular post
F1 fans absolutely love a good complaining session, eh?
In the crosshairs today, the official F1 Twitter account. That's not, it's fair to say, the first or only time that's been the case lately.
The post that seems to have riled up certain portions of the sport's fanbase this week was a photoshopped picture of dozens and dozens of cars pouring through Turn 1 at the Miami International Autodrome (we're not counting, but...let's say 80+), captioned "How Turn 1 really feels for the drivers!"
It's not exactly a finely crafted, 15-minute Stewart Lee setup and gag, but it's an inoffensive enough little bit. The safety car getting snuck in there was a nice touch. Or, well, maybe not.
READ MORE: Will Miami GP be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race
F1 fans furious at social media post
For some reason, some users really didn't like it. In amongst the replies there were some comments calling for the member of the social team responsible for the post to be fired, along with a few more calling the post 'AI slop' (for what it's worth, that doesn't appear to be the case at all).
Another complained that the F1 account was becoming 'a meme page for teenagers', and so on and so forth.
It's tempting to see the criticism as deferred anger at the direction of the sport as a whole (if you head into the hidden replies, you'll see at least one asking for the 'boring, stupid' regulations to be fixed, since that's something a social media manager can have a big impact on), but it's possible that that would be overthinking things.
A quick look at the timelines of some of the complainers are...fairly revealing. Some people just want to wake up, go on the internet and get absolutely furious about things that don't matter at all.
And again, quietly sticking one rogue safety car in the mix is a great bit.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton given Ferrari replacement warning, Wolff's emotional plea
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 official account hammered by fans: 'Now a meme page for teenagers'
F1 legend Martin Brundle reacts after bizarre microphone sock biting interview
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
Lewis Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival at Miami Grand Prix
Latest News
F1 official account hammered by fans: 'Now a meme page for teenagers'
- 1 hour ago
F1 legend Martin Brundle reacts after bizarre microphone sock biting interview
- 2 hours ago
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen hit by Miami penalty as Ferrari punished by FIA
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton makes rude gesture by flipping off F1 rival at Miami Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 fans rage at resurfaced Jenson Button 'big boobs' joke
- Yesterday 19:45
Most read
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
- 21 april
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
- 21 april
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS5 Race times and positions
- 19 april
Max Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash
- 18 april