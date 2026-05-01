A current F1 star has revealed that they are ready to take over from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of F1, holding the joint-record for the number of world championships but the outright records for the number of race victories, podiums and pole positions.

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Toto Wolff's emotional plea: 'I don't want ever to lose my wife'

F1 Academy managing director and former racing driver Susie Wolff has revealed Toto Wolff's plea when they discussed having children.

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Following the conclusion of her racing career, Wolff took on the team principal role in Formula E at Venturi Racing, where she was eventually promoted to the role of CEO in 2021.

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Lewis Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom

Lewis Hamilton arrives at the Miami Grand Prix with a sense that momentum may finally be shifting in his favour.

The seven-time F1 champion has endured a mixed start to life at Ferrari, but there are signs that both driver and team are beginning to move in the right direction.

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What’s wrong with Max Verstappen? Red Bull's F1 issues heading into Miami GP

Max Verstappen heads into the Miami Grand Prix with Red Bull under pressure to prove their 2026 recovery is more than just talk.

The four-time world champion has endured a difficult start to the season by his own standards, with Red Bull struggling to give him a car capable of consistently fighting at the very front.

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Oscar Piastri lands iconic Lewis Hamilton F1 drive

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri thrilled fans on the streets of Miami this week with a throwback to Lewis Hamilton's title-winning days ahead of the 2026 race in Florida.

This weekend, F1 returns to the unorthodox Miami International Autodrome for the Miami Grand Prix, which takes place on a temporary circuit with the Hard Rock Stadium at its centre.

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