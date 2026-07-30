F1 paddock pays tribute to beloved Aston Martin stalwart after tragic death
F1 paddock pays tribute to beloved Aston Martin stalwart after tragic death
RIP Mick FernMake us your Google favorite
The F1 world has come together to pay tribute to an Aston Martin team member who sadly died this week after a long career in the sport.
Mick Fern, widely known as 'Biscuit', was an extremely well-liked tyre technician who had multiple stints with the team in one guise or other – including back when they were still running as Jordan in 1999. He most recently rejoined them in 2015, when they were running as Force India.
He was notably absent from last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, with the team putting a sign outside their garage reading 'Biscuit. Thinking of you', explaining that he was 'fighting his own battle off track'. A team statement on Wednesday confirmed that he passed away a few days later.
That statement read: “The thoughts of the entire team and F1 community are with the family and friends of our teammate, Mick Fern, affectionately known to so many of us as Biscuit, who passed away peacefully today.
“Biscuit was a true stalwart who showed loyalty and support to all those around him. He welcomed everyone with open arms and made our travelling world feel more like home.
“Biscuit spent 35 years in the paddock, and he was respected by all who worked with him. We are all so grateful for our time together and will dearly miss his warmth and humour.”
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F1 figures pay emotional tributes to 'Biscuit'
A number of other figures from the sport paid tribute after the news, with Sky Sports analyst and former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins writing: “Rest in peace Biscuit. Most likely with a cup of tea on the go! The paddock will be a much sadder place without you. Thinking of your entire family!”
Current Aston driver Fernando Alonso commented on the team's post, writing 'We will miss you Biscuit. RIP', while his team-mate Lance Stroll wrote: “7 years of getting my tyres race-ready. Rest easy, Mick. You always made me laugh in the back of the garage, and you truly were one of a kind. My thoughts are with your family and friends. You’ll be deeply missed."
Team ambassador Pedro de la Rosa added his own thoughts, saying: “Biscuit, you will always be with us, a legend, a hero, an example for all. Big hug to all the family and friends. RIP.”
Further tributes have flooded in from beyond the current Aston Martin team, with Esteban Ocon – who worked with Fern when the team was in its Force India and Racing Point guises – writing: “A truly wonderful human being. I will never forget our time together and all the laughs we shared. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP Biscuit you legend.”
Everyone at GPFans offers their deepest sympathies to Mick's family, friends and Aston Martin colleagues.
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