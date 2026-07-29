Spanish F1 insider believes Fernando Alonso has decided his future and it's massive for Aston Martin

Alonso is set to announce a decision over his F1 future after the summer break

Aston Martin head into the F1 summer shutdown having finally been able to take away something positive from a race weekend.

At the 11th round of the championship at the Hungaroring last weekend, an Aston Martin made it into Q2 for the first time this season with Fernando Alonso at the wheel.

The Spaniard maximised the astonishing 16 chassis upgrades that chief designer Adrian Newey had fought hard for all season, signalling there may still be signs of life at Aston Martin and with Alonso's own F1 career.

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The two-time champion has just turned 45 and is understandably weighing up whether he wants to dedicate any more of his life to the championship he has already spent 25 years competing in.

Sky Sports' F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz stated in Hungary on Sunday that he believes Alonso is '50/50' on whether to retire to race in something more thrilling than what F1 offers under the new regulations, or gamble with another year at Aston Martin.

But Spanish F1 journalist Carlos Miquel feels confident we haven't seen the last of Alonso just yet.

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Where is Alonso's head at over Aston Martin F1 future?

In a piece published by Spanish outlet MARCA following the Hungarian Grand Prix that saw Aston Martin take a positive step forward, Miquel wrote: "​​I know that Fernando Alonso is eager to continue competing, but not in the way he did until Hungary.

"He doesn't want to be there just for the sake of it, and certainly not in cars that don't satisfy him at all due to their irritating energy dependence.

"That's why it was so important for Aston Martin to find a way to build a good car for 2027.

On what that means for Alonso's pending decision over whether to continue with his F1 career or not, Miquel added that he thinks the two-time champion is leaning towards sticking around.

"My personal feeling is that he's now closer to deciding to continue.

"His smile and attitude conveyed the satisfaction of being back racing thanks to the chassis prepared by Adrian Newey, sixth on the grid in cornering, matched with Audi, and according to GPS, fifth in downforce for the Williams drivers," he concluded.

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