F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton boss admits mistakes as F1 champion 'offered new deal'
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton boss admits mistakes as F1 champion 'offered new deal'
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Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss Fred Vasseur did not sugarcoat his assessment of Ferrari's final race weekend before the summer break when speaking to media at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Heading into the 11th round of the campaign, Hamilton was enjoying P2 in the championship having hauled himself back into the title fight after overtaking George Russell in the standings following the race in Spa.
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Max Verstappen F1 future takes new twist as Red Bull ‘offer new multi-million pay rise’
The latest news concerning Max Verstappen's future with Red Bull has taken a fresh twist as German media reports the team would be willing to offer an extension until 2029, with some major clause changes.
Verstappen is currently keeping the energy drink giants on their toes having sailed off into the sunset to enjoy the three-week break from the calendar without making a public decision about where he will be racing in 2027.
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Aston Martin F1 time boost from new Honda upgrade revealed
Aston Martin and their F1 team principal Adrian Newey proved to the entire paddock at last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix that they are capable of delivering impressive performance upgrades.
The squad owned by Lawrence Stroll have been flailing at the back of the grid for most of the first half of this year's championship, at times exposing that they were even slower than the brand new Cadillac team.
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FIA confirm double race cancellation as F1 season finale doubts remain
F1's governing body, the FIA, have confirmed that the final two races of the World Endurance Championship have been cancelled and relocated, raising further questions about F1's own season finale in the region.
The WEC 2026 campaign was set to end with a double header in Qatar and Bahrain after The Qatar 1812km had already been moved from its slot as the season opener running from March 26 until March 28.
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Lewis Hamilton making life 'more difficult for himself' at Ferrari, claims F1 insider
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been warned he may have made a grave mistake when moving to Ferrari.
The 41-year-old struggled to settle in during his first season with the Scuderia but after making some personnel changes behind the scenes within his personal team and on his side of the Ferrari garage, 2026 has been much more positive on the whole.
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