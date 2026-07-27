Adrian Newey has spoken about the possibility of reuniting with former colleague Horner

Aston Martin team principal and F1 design legend Adrian Newey has spoken out about reports linking Christian Horner to a job role at the Silverstone-based outfit.

Newey is currently in a dual position, first signing at Aston Martin as managing technical partner, before becoming team principal late last year when Andy Cowell stepped down.

Newey's start to life at Aston Martin has not gone too well, however, with the team only scoring one point from the opening 10 grand prix weekends of the 2026 season.

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For a man whose car designs have claimed 26 world championships all-told, it's an unfamiliar position to be in. He previously had so much success at Red Bull, when he was chief technical officer, and Horner was team principal.

The duo worked together at Red Bull between 2006-2024, when Newey opted to depart the outfit.

Horner was then axed as Red Bull team boss in 2025, and since then, he has been linked with a move to Aston Martin to reunite with Newey, particularly with the team without a full-time team principal as things stand.

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Will Horner be joining Newey at Aston Martin?

Aston Martin are not the only team who have been linked with acquiring Horner's services.

Horner has admitted that he may want more of a team ownership role in his next job, which has led to the likes of Alpine and Haas also looking like possible destinations for the Brit.

But Aston Martin certainly have the funds to try and make it happen if they so wish, and that question was put to Newey during the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

"I keep hearing these rumours about Christian," Newey said during the team principals' press conference in Hungary. "I can’t comment further.

"I don’t really know anything about that. All I can say is that we’re very happy with our senior management team. We may do some minor tweaks, but the personnel we have at AMR, we’re very happy with, as I say."

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