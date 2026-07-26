Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen could be heard seething over team radio during Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix despite going on to cross the line in second.

The Dutchman qualified for the 11th round of the championship way down in sixth but was boosted up to a grid slot on the second row after post-qualifying grid drops for the top two drivers in the championship, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli.

Despite squeezing into third place shortly after lights out and avoiding any major damage after light contact with the seven-time champion, Verstappen could be heard complaining about the shifts on his RB22 once again throughout the 70-lap grand prix.

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However, his worst team radio wasn't aimed at race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, but instead at the two drivers who occupy the seats at Red Bull's junior outfit Racing Bulls.

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Verstappen calls for Racing Bulls penalty

In a clip which has since been posted to social media platform 'X', Verstappen could be seen losing pace during the Hungarian GP as he got stuck behind the two Racing Bulls drivers who were wrapped up in a race of their own.

Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad have proved highly competitive since being paired together at the start of the 2026 campaign and went on to finish the Hungarian GP in P8 and P10 respectively.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane even admitted earlier this month that he had incentivised his driver duo with the promise that whoever claimed the highest spot on the starting grid at Silverstone would get the upgrade at the following round in Spa. Lindblad won by just 0.411 seconds.

But at this year's race in Hungary, the competitive nature of Red Bull's junior F1 team appeared to hamper the energy drink giant's star driver, who certainly didn't hold back when criticising his colleagues over team radio.

In the snippet of Sunday's race shared on 'X', Verstappen can be seen being held up by Lawson and Lindblad, who appear to have either completely missed or ignore the flashing blue light shown on the FIA's light panels indicating that they are holding up a driver who is much faster than they are as backmarkers.

The Red Bull star quickly gave up patience with the junior duo and shouted over team radio: "They should get a penalty.

"This is f****** ridiculous these morons! My God."

After the race it was suggested that at some points throughout the Hungarian GP, the FIA's light panels and corresponding marshalling system was not operating correctly, showing blue flags to some drivers even when there was no faster driver approaching them from behind.

In this case however, that did not appear to explain Lawson and Lindblad's inability to move over for their more senior Red Bull F1 representative.

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