F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions
British Grand Prix qualifying takes place on Saturday after the lunchtime sprint raceMake us your Google favorite
Qualifying for the main race at the F1 British Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, July 4).
It's time to focus on the main event as we shift to setting the grid for Sunday's feature race at Silverstone.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be looking for a second pole position in as many days, after a brilliant lap on Friday to secure sprint qualifying pole.
Ferrari looked the outright fastest team throughout Friday's track time, with Hamilton heading every session - including all three parts of sprint qualifying.
SPRINT RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale
F1 Qualifying Results: British Grand Prix 2026
We will have full qualifying results from around 5pm BST, as soon as the session ends:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|4
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|5
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|7
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|14
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|17
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|18
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|20
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|21
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|22
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026
There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.
Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.
The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner to make shock return, Red Bull figure absent
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone
- 31 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 11:00
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
Latest News
F1 Sprint Race Results: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale at British Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone
- 31 minutes ago
F1 sprint race result up in the air as FIA announce late investigation
- 48 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Jos Verstappen issues brutal Martin Brundle statement: 'Another one of those idiots'
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff announces 2027 driver lineup as Max Verstappen future confirmed
- 27 june
Mercedes in official FIA breach at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 24 june
Sky F1 commentator David Croft apologises live on air for remarks about former F1 star
- 28 june