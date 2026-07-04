F1 Qualifying Results Today: British Grand Prix times and positions

Qualifying for the main race at the F1 British Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday, July 4).

It's time to focus on the main event as we shift to setting the grid for Sunday's feature race at Silverstone.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will be looking for a second pole position in as many days, after a brilliant lap on Friday to secure sprint qualifying pole.

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Ferrari looked the outright fastest team throughout Friday's track time, with Hamilton heading every session - including all three parts of sprint qualifying.

SPRINT RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton denied Silverstone fairytale

F1 Qualifying Results: British Grand Prix 2026

We will have full qualifying results from around 5pm BST, as soon as the session ends:

F1 British Grand Prix Qualifying results Pos Driver Team Gap 1 TBC TBC TBC 2 TBC TBC TBC 3 TBC TBC TBC 4 TBC TBC TBC 5 TBC TBC TBC 6 TBC TBC TBC 7 TBC TBC TBC 8 TBC TBC TBC 9 TBC TBC TBC 10 TBC TBC TBC 11 TBC TBC TBC 12 TBC TBC TBC 13 TBC TBC TBC 14 TBC TBC TBC 15 TBC TBC TBC 16 TBC TBC TBC 17 TBC TBC TBC 18 TBC TBC TBC 19 TBC TBC TBC 20 TBC TBC TBC 21 TBC TBC TBC 22 TBC TBC TBC

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

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