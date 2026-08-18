The most expensive British car ever: Iconic 1990s McLaren F1 sells for $34M at auction
The most expensive British car ever: Iconic 1990s McLaren F1 sells for $34M at auction
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The record for the most expensive British car sold at a public auction has been smashed over the weekend, with an iconic 1996 McLaren F1 GTR selling for just under $35m.
Before this past weekend, the highest figure paid for a British car at auction came in 2025, when a 1994 McLaren F1 sold for $25.31m under the hammer in Abu Dhabi. Prior to that, a 1956 Aston Martin DBR1 held the record after being sold for $22.55m in 2017.
Both of those sums have now been blown out of the water, with a 1996 McLaren F1 GTR car with a factory 'pop art' livery selling for $34,655,000 at an RM Sotheby's auction in California.
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McLaren F1 GTR history
Built from the legendary McLaren F1, the GTR was created to take on the world’s fastest GT racers, with the racing version famously winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans outright in 1995.
For 1996, McLaren developed the car further, adding more aerodynamic performance and reducing weight to keep pace with their increasingly sophisticated rivals.
Only nine 1996 cars were built, with Chassis 10R - the car that has been sold at auction - the first car off the production line in 1996 spec, and one of only two short-tail prototype GTRs made by McLaren, alongside 01R, the 1995 Le Mans winner.
This specific chassis of the F1 GTR was retained by McLaren for development and testing, including running ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1996, although it didn't officially compete in the race.
Eventually, it was converted for road use, and it went on to be acquired by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason in 1999, who owned it for a quarter of a decade before a private sale in 2024.
Ferrari Luce sells for $40M
Amazingly, the McLaren F1 GTR didn't fetch the biggest price tag at the RM Sotheby's auction.
At the very same event, the highly controversial all-electric Ferrari Luce set a world record price.
The Luce is now the most expensive brand new car to ever go under the hammer, fetching another huge price - $40m.
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