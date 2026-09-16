Max Verstappen passed 64 karts on Lap 1 en route to an incredible victory in the 'Max vs 100' kart race at Silverstone on Wednesday night.

The four-time world champion was predictably peerless as he made short work of cutting through the majority of a field made up of YouTubers, celebrities and athletes.

It was insane stuff right at the start with Verstappen slicing through rivals like a knife through butter. Only a yellow flag caused by a hairpin bottleneck on Lap 1 slowed his progress even momentarily.

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Even the fast laps given to Verstappen's rivals to allow them a short cut couldn't delay the inevitable, as Max steamed through the field. He was up to the top five by Lap 7 and this was going to end much earlier than the scheduled 30 laps.

Eventually Verstappen had just Dutch journalist Jacky Martens and Red Bull Powertrains technician Lewis Osler in front of him and he passed them both in one movement as the leaders tried to work together to stop him bringing the race to an end. YouTuber Zac Alsop just missed out on a podium position in P4.

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'Max vs 100' Results

Lap 15: So Verstappen wins and the podium is completed by Dutch journalist Jacky Martens and Red Bull Powertrains guy Lewis Osler.

Lap 15: Incredible defensive drive from Osler, but eventually he gives way and Max passes Martens too and he WINS in incredible fashion. Sensational stuff from Max, he took just over half of the allotted one hour or 30 laps scheduled to complete the win.

Lap 13: Verstappen: "To be honest the first lap could not have gone any better with the carnage". That might be the understatement of the century, He passed 64 karts on Lap 1.

Lap 12: Apparently the algorithms said Max would probably need an hour to get this done. We are 29 minutes in and he's almost there. Insane and just 3.629 seconds off the pace. Verstappen has now lost his fast lap - the race director is making this up as he goes along. We've seen this somewhere before.

Lap 11: Verstappen now can see the top three and the projected win time is just four more laps. So exactly half of the scheduled distance. He is now less than 6 seconds away from the front.

Lap 10: Osler uses his extra fast lap to build a gap back up over Verstappen.

Lap 9: Bad news for Osler - he's made a big mistake, lost several seconds and Max is now bearing down on him. Soon to be P3 for the four-time F1 world champion?

Lap 9: Those fast laps are helping the leaders - Max now more than 10 seconds back. At least delaying the inevitable.

Lap 9: Up front it's still Jacky Martens with YouTuber Zac Alsop now P2, ahead of Red Bull Powertrains guy Lewis Osler. And Max is now P4 after ending the day for Pol Tarres.

Lap 8: Verstappen now closing in on Pol Tarres and he's now less than 10 seconds off the lead. And absolutely flying. The race director though has given the top four an extra fast lap. Hoping Verstappen protests afterwards, whatever the end result. Gap down to 8 seconds now.

Lap 7: Max up to P5 and around 12 seconds behind leader Jacky Martens. With more than 23 laps remaining. Think we know the scenario here. Verstappen has clean air, we might actually see his true pace now. Yikes.

Lap 6: Sensation as Verstappen goes OFF. Misjudges the corner and something fell off his kart in the process. It was a weight, so maybe he gets disqualified. Call the FIA. Despite the mishap, Max is P6.

Lap 6: On to Lap 6 and Verstappen makes his way relentless into the top 10. Then he passes TheGrefg to end the Spaniard's day and claim P9. Now he's up to P7. This race could be over very soon.

Lap 5: Max up to P13, his rivals have no answer. This is not the Madring - can't just stick in the middle of the track and sit back.

Lap 5: Out front Lewis Osler still leads - want to know who he is? He actually works for Red Bull Powertrains. It's officially a staff karting night at Silverstone. Max meanwhile is up to P15, the progress is relentless.

Lap 4: Max now up to P20 and on the first page of on-screen graphics. Big waste of time the Disney people spent planning for 101...

Lap 4: Nice radio feed with Verstappen talking to his 'rivals'. Just saying "I'm coming for you" to every single one. And he is.

Lap 3: Verstappen up to P26 and he is only 12.7 seconds off the lead. The broadcast is planned for 75 minutes, might need some filler content later.

Lap 3: Max now up to P26, and unless we have a raft of yellow flags this is not going the full 30 laps.

Lap 3: We are back racing as Verstappen continues his charge towards the front. Fast laps are now available for everybody but Max. Out front we now have a new leader and it's Lewis Osler from Alsop with Martens dropping to P5.

Lap 2: We are racing again and Max immediately up to P36, Verstappen using his body to get that kart moving, like a jockey. Unreal. And again we have another full yellow.

Verstappen passed 64 rivals on Lap 1.

Lap 1: So still a full course yellow. Out front Jacky Martens still leads from pole. Verstappen by the way had to take to the grass at one stage, and the hairpin produced a massive bottleneck. No surprise there. Verstappen's early charge means we have 64 karts peeling into the pits right now. The drive of shame.

Lap 1: Max cuts through about 20 cars in the first two corners - insane. "I have no idea what's going on, it's carnage". This is too easy but we have a yellow flag. And Verstappen is ALREADY up to P37. He has passed 64 karts on Lap 1.

1800: Lights out and away we go! No Crofty tonight.

1759: Last pre-race word to Max on his grid box. "This is crazy, it's far". We predict it might look like a long way but in reality not. Max wins, easily. Just a question of how early.

1757: Okay excitement is at fever pitch. Three minutes to lights out. The sun is shining and the Disney broadcast team are beside themselves.

1753: Seven minutes to lights out. If Max can see them from way back in his P101 grid slot.

1752: Verstappen has a message for Jacky: "I'm coming for you". Let's see how long it takes. He also says he expects "a little bit of carnage". That would be fun.

1751: Another interesting name on the start list is ESPN F1 journalist Nate Saunders.

1749: For the avoidance of doubt, once any of these 100 karters are passed by Max, their night is over. We do have questions though - what happens if Max passes them all in 10 laps? Pretty damp squib for the Disney+ broadcast.

1747: If you've ever wondered what a karting grid with 101 drivers on it looks like, it's wild. Absolutely wild.

1745: Pole sitter Martens - "I'm just gonna try and stay in front as long as I can". Strong strategy. Ferrari take note.

1742: It is looking good for our man Jacky Martens - he starts on pole tonight after qualifying fastest earlier today. Also on the front row is Red Bull trail riding star Pol Tarres of Spain. Spanish YouTuber TheGrefg is P4.

1740: If you're wondering about the machinery involved tonight, every single one of these 101 karts are exactly the same. No ADUO here, people.

1736: Racing Bulls star Arvid Lindblad took on the role of chaser/Verstappen in the mock race and he couldn't beat them all. Ouch. He did though manage to pass his UK driving test (the theory bit) earlier this week.

1735: Max says the first two laps will be crucial, he's not wrong of course. Also worth pointing out that the entirety of the 101-strong field each has a 'fast lap' - a short cut where they can make up some time. Max cannot use his until the second half of the race (Lap 16 on) while his 100 rivals can use theirs before that.

1733: If you want to know who we are rooting for by the way - that would be Dutch journalist Jacky Martens. A hack who eats kebabs. Imagine he beats Max, what is their next interview like?

1730: Okay we are 30 minutes away from go time/lights out at Silverstone, and Max Verstappen's challenge is simple. Pass every one of his 100 rivals over 30 laps at the home of British motorsport. He says it's 'tough but not impossible'. We'll see...

1730: Welcome to our coverage of 'Max vs 100', where a four-time F1 world champion goes up against 100 celebrities, influencers and athletes in a 30-lap karting race. It could be incredible, it could be absolutely awful. To be honest, we're here for both.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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