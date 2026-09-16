McLaren tease Lando Norris Le Mans bid as F1 champion tests insane new hypercar

Fresh off the back of losing out on the Spanish Grand Prix victory due to the timing of a virtual safety car (VSC), F1 champion Lando Norris has gotten himself behind the wheel of McLaren's insane new hypercar.

Just a couple of days after his disappointment at the Madring, where he ultimately came home in P3 after that unfortunate VSC timing, Norris made the trip to Portimão to help out the McLaren Hypercar Team ahead of their World Endurance Championship (WEC) preparations for 2027 – with his boss later hinting at a future race opportunity.

Norris got behind the wheel of the MCL-HY at Goodwood Festival for a demo run earlier this year, but got to push it to its limits at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in what was its fifth track test earlier this week.

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McLaren announced at the 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans that they intended to return to the Hypercar category in WEC, once again targeting the triple crown - winning the Le Mans 24H, Indy 500 and Monaco Grand Prix - a feat the team has achieved before.

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Lando Norris tests new McLaren Hypercar

Norris first carried out an acclimatisation run in the MCL-HY, before later going on to complete 38 laps of the circuit in Portimão, covering a total distance of 176.8km on that run.

His test wasn't all about having fun, though. The McLaren star is said to have provided plenty of valuable feedback, with his programme having included a number of the team's development items ahead of their WEC entry next season.

“First of all, a big thanks to the McLaren Hypercar Team for letting me drive the MCL-HY," Norris said after the test.

"It was great for them to give me a chance to have a bit of fun and try something new, particularly during their busy preparations for next year. I think we also collected some valuable data, and I hope I was able to bring a different set of feelings, comments, and perspectives on things, which is useful for the team in this crucial testing period.

“It was cool for me personally to work with this team, and it was exciting to try new machinery too. I've not done a proper test in anything other than an F1 car for years now, so the fact I got to try something different, especially still as part of the McLaren family, was very special."

Norris also added that he cannot wait to get the chance to drive the car again in the future.

"It was a fun day in a quick car on a cool track, helping the team prepare for the start of WEC next year. A big thanks to everyone involved. I can't wait to get back in the car in the future.”

Could Lando Norris race at Le Mans?

With Norris having tested McLaren's new Hypercar, there will no doubt be fans out there hoping to see the F1 champion driving for the team for real at the Le Mans 24H next year, or in the future.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown commented on an Instagram post from WEC on Tuesday to hint that Norris could be back behind the wheel of the hypercar, writing: "Wouldn’t be surprised to see Lando at Le Mans in the future…."

It is something that Norris has said he wants to do in the past, too, referencing Le Mans and McLaren's new project when speaking on the McLaren YouTube channel earlier this season.

"You know, I still feel like I want to go and try other things. Do Le Mans, now McLaren are doing Le Mans, so maybe go and do that at some point," he explained.

"But I don't know. I'm still young, so I've not thought of everything just yet. But, you know, in the future hopefully I have kids and they get into racing or something and then I can live the story again."

The 2027 F1 calendar was revealed on Wednesday, with Le Mans not clashing with any F1 races next year – opening up the outside chance that someone like Norris or Max Verstappen could put an entry together.

The F1 World Champ is back in the MCL-HY… and this time he’s pushing it ?



Lando tested McLaren’s new-for-2027 Hypercar at a private event in Portimao today ahead of its debut in @FIAWEC next year ? pic.twitter.com/6dNofQlw8j — McLaren Endurance Racing (@MCLEndurance) September 14, 2026

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