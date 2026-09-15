F1 champion Lando Norris under fire over Coke controversy: 'He shouldn't have done it'

F1 champion Lando Norris has come under fire after that Coca-Cola cooldown room controversy at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old McLaren star arrived for the post-race festivities at the Madring already seething after a badly-timed virtual safety car had robbed him of what appeared likely to be a convincing victory.

So it is unsurprising that he was unimpressed when told by an official that he should not be sipping from a can of Coke as he rehydrated following a brutal race in oppressive heat.

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Norris not impressed as official calls out Coca-Cola issue

He responded sharply: “I just did a race, so I’m allowed to drink whatever I like. Thank you so much."

Of course the flashpoint was likely caused by a clash of commercial priorities. Coke's big rival Pepsi is an official F1 partner, while Coca-Cola is a McLaren team partner. It is sport and it is 2026, so almost everything comes back to money.

While many fans sided with Norris in the unlikely row, former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner believes the British star was firmly in the wrong.

Steiner: 'If you are a professional, you don't do that'

Speaking on the Red Flags podcast, he claimed: “If you are a professional, you don’t do that. End of story.

“You know what you can do and what you cannot do. You’re well trained. He shouldn’t have done it.

“Is it a bad thing that he did it? Will somebody get hurt? No. But as a pro, you shouldn’t do it. But he has done it."

Steiner says Norris was firmly in the wrong.

Whatever the rights and wrongs, one thing is certain - this was terrific publicity for Coca-Cola. A high-profile spat involving their product in a primetime F1 moment. Take that, Pepsi.

'Now Coca-Cola is laughing'

Steiner admitted: "Now, for Coca-Cola, it worked out pretty good. It was pretty good."

“If they wouldn’t have said anything, nobody would have even noticed, but because it was so bumped up now it’s a thing, and now Coca-Cola is laughing.”

Norris eventually finished Sunday's race in third position after that virtual safety car cost him a likely race win. He had been in complete control of proceedings before a VSC was called when Aston Martin's Lance Stroll retired from the race.

Norris just missed the opportunity to pit under VSC conditions by a matter of seconds, while closest rivals Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen both reaped the benefits. They would finish P1 and P2 on the final podium.

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