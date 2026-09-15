F1 News Today: 'Lewis will never trust Charles again' as Wolff weighs in on Ferrari fallout
F1 News Today: 'Lewis will never trust Charles again' as Wolff weighs in on Ferrari fallout
The big F1 news headlines on Tuesday September 15Make us your Google favorite
F1 insider Peter Windsor believes Lewis Hamilton will struggle to trust Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc again.
The Scuderia continue to wrestle with the issue of having two number one drivers and apparently no defined rules of engagement for how they race on track.
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Toto Wolff says Ferrari 'looked like idiots' over Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc incident
Toto Wolff has opened up on his thoughts about Ferrari's first-lap incident at the recent Italian Grand Prix, which severely compromised Lewis Hamilton's race.
The former Mercedes driver threw a move up the inside of his team-mate Charles Leclerc at the first corner, with the Monegasque fighting back at the next corner and forcing Hamilton onto the gravel, the Brit dropping to tenth place.
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Christian Horner F1 return latest as crucial deadline triggers major opportunity
A key deadline has passed which triggers a major opportunity for Christian Horner in his quest to return to F1.
The 52-year-old Englishman has been on the sidelines since his controversial sacking by Red Bull in July 2025.
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Adrian Newey promises Aston Martin improvements at next F1 race with crucial upgrades
Adrian Newey has claimed there is more to come from Aston Martin despite a poor weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The team in green entered the weekend hoping that their new, upgraded car could possibly be in contention for points, but never showed that pace before bad luck struck on race day.
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Honda replace F1 boss after nightmare Aston Martin season
Honda have made a change to the head of their F1 power unit department after a catastrophic first season back in the sport with Aston Martin.
The Japanese giant's most recent F1 foray came with Red Bull, helping Max Verstappen win his first world championship, then after offering assistance to Red Bull's RBPT programme to help the team build their own in-house engines that helped the Dutchman collect another three titles.
So far though their new association with Aston Martin has been little short of a disaster in 2026.
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Team fined for 'woman wearing shorts' at Spanish Grand Prix
If you thought some of the F1 penalties dished out by stewards were harsh, then here is your warning that a penalty at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix may slightly irk you.
This isn't F1 though, instead its the feeder series F2 having its own version of penalty nonsense.
The PREMA Racing team were handed a €500 fine for the infringement of trousers not worn in a restricted area next to a car during qualifying on Friday.
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Fernando Alonso drops F1 bombshell by saying Aston Martin renewal would be MULTI-year deal
Fernando Alonso has been playing games with the F1 media throughout the weekend of the Spanish Grand Prix but he may have finally let some details slip out over his future.
The 45-year-old has been toying with the prospect of retiring from F1, unhappy with his Aston Martin team's poor performance, as well as the current F1 rules and regulations which he believes has reduced the input of a driver's skill piloting an F1 car.
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