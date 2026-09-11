Lewis Hamilton factor is breaking Leclerc as insider blames 'psychological pressure'

It's all too much for Charles

2026 has been a troubled F1 season so far for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari insider Rob Smedley believes Lewis Hamilton is a big reason why.

The 28-year-old Leclerc has really struggled to live up to expectations after signing a new multi-year deal with the Scuderia, and trails team-mate Hamilton by 36 points as he sits fifth in the current Driver's standings.

The Monegasque is brilliantly fast - of that there is no question - but an error-strewn campaign this year has left him playing second fiddle to Hamilton at Maranello. At least in terms of race results.

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His latest miserable moment came at Monza last Sunday when he crashed heavily at the Parabolica on Lap 2, ending his afternoon with a massive impact.

That devastating moment came just after Charles and Lewis had made contact on Lap 1, an incident for which Leclerc has accepted full responsibility.

Leclerc says he is okay from a physical perspective after that terrifying crash, but former Ferrari race engineer Smedley believes he is struggling with the mental pressure of being Hamilton's team-mate.

Why Leclerc is struggling in 2026 - Smedley analysis

While Hamilton has delivered on a regular basis in 2026, Leclerc by contrast has been inconsistent and prone to errors, a point Smedley was keen to emphasise.

Speaking on the High Performance Racing podcast, he explained: “You can’t discount what they did at the start of the season - they came out the box, they had a good car, and Lewis was delivering and is still delivering.

“Charles is up and down, but I’m fairly convinced that is the psychological pressure of having somebody as good as Lewis next to him, or a resurgent Lewis next to him."

Leclerc had a big crash at Monza last Sunday.

That big moment in Monza was not Leclerc's first high-profile crash this season - first he clipped the wall in Miami, then crashed twice in Monaco and also in qualifying in Barcelona. This should not be the form of a man who has been in the sport for almost a decade.

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Leclerc crashes not the form of an F1 veteran

"He's not having a great season by Charles Leclerc's standards," continued Smedley.

"He's a good driver. How many seasons has Charles been in F1 now? 10? You make a decision on a rookie that is very fast and crashes a lot. Not on a guy who has been in F1 five or 10 years."

Smedley's colleague - former F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer - emphasised how Hamilton's mind games can impact a team-mate. Sometimes very directly.

Hamilton is 'really good' at mind games

"Lewis is really good at the psychological games," he claimed.

"[Nico] Rosberg used to like to kick the soccer ball around before the start of the race - everyone does different things. Probably relaxed him, got his reactions sharp.

"And guess what Lewis used to do, used to hide the ball."

Leclerc is expected to be back in the Ferrari this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit, though he will be monitored for any lingering impact from that Monza crash.

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