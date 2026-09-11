Lewis Hamilton set for power advantage over Charles Leclerc after Ferrari decision

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc will be at a disadvantage to his team-mate Lewis Hamilton at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, with the team making the decision to put a pre-ADUO2 update power unit in his car.

However, the Monegasque will avoid an engine change penalty – with AutoRacer reporting that Ferrari have installed a previously used engine into the number 16 car at the Madring.

The Italian outlet reports that while the team believe that Leclerc's nice, shiny ADUO2 power unit avoided any serious damage when he hit the wall at high speed on Lap 2 of last Sunday's race, they have chosen to go back to an ADUO1 spec which has previously been used.

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The reason, they say, is that Ferrari are wary of discovering a fault with the engine after running it on Friday, which could cost them valuable track time at a brand new circuit, which is expected to challenge drivers and teams.

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Ferrari make tough decision on Leclerc engine

The team will continue to perform checks on Leclerc's Monza engine back at Maranello before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the tight turnaround between Monza and the Madring simply not allowing them time to be certain of the engine's status.

With time on track so crucial, Ferrari decided to play things safe at a circuit where power is less of a difference-marker, while also avoiding a heavy grid penalty – key, with some drivers suggesting that overtaking may be difficult in Madrid.

One thing which will definitely make it out on track in the Spanish capital? The driver himself, with Leclerc telling media at the circuit on Thursday that he feels absolutely fine and ready to go after his heavy impact just days ago.

"I will be 100 per cent fine," he said. "I mean, it was only right after the crash that it was just a little bit strange and I felt a little bit dizzy. But very quickly, from Monday afternoon, I felt better. I had quite a few treatments for the neck, because that’s where most of the shock went, and I’m feeling good now.

"So I’m ready for this weekend. I did quite a lot of checks, and all checks were fully fine. So no worries for this weekend."

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