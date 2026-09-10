F1 News Today: Verstappen admits Mercedes and McLaren talks as Red Bull sign Raikkonen
F1 News Today: Verstappen admits Mercedes and McLaren talks as Red Bull sign Raikkonen
The latest F1 news headlines on Thursday September 10Make us your Google favorite
Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen has confirmed that serious talks were held with both Mercedes and McLaren over his future in the sport.
Verstappen has been the centre of F1 silly season over the past two seasons, with Red Bull's dominance having slipped.
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Red Bull Racing announce signing of F1 legend's 'exceptional' son
Red Bull Racing have officially announced the signing of Robin Raikkonen, the son of 2007 F1 world champion, Kimi.
Kimi Raikkonen had a hugely successful career in the sport between 2001 and 2021, driving for teams such as McLaren, Ferrari and Lotus.
And now his 11-year-old son is looking to follow in his very famous footsteps.
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Lewis Hamilton made one big Ferrari mistake and now he is paying - 'Why didn't he get it sorted'
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari fury all stems from one big mistake by the seven-time F1 champion, according to a leading insider.
The 41-year-old British superstar was again highly critical of his team after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, which ended with more misery at Monza for Maranello.
Hamilton could only finish sixth, having lost positions early after a skirmish with team-mate Charles Leclerc which saw him drop down from fourth to 10th.
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Lewis Hamilton is walking a dangerous line with Ferrari criticism: 'They have never liked this'
A leading F1 insider says Lewis Hamilton could be walking a dangerous line at Ferrari after his post-race comments at the Italian Grand Prix.
Monza proved to be another difficult outing for Hamilton, getting into an early scuffle with team-mate Charles Leclerc, after which he was only able to finish P6 come the black-and-white chequered flag.
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McLaren to create 1000 UK jobs with new £450m investment
McLaren look set to provide a boost to the UK's automotive industry with a near half-billion pound investment in its technology centre.
The Woking-based company will reportedly generate up to 1,000 jobs with the move according to a report from the Financial Times, welcome news after Jaguar Land Rover announced plans to cut some 4,000 jobs over the next two years due to struggling sales numbers.
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F1 legend denies being arrested in Portugal over shotgun 'cock-up'
Bernie Ecclestone has strongly denied reports that he was arrested in Portugal this week for bringing an illegal firearm into the country, calling the incident 'overblown and a massive cock-up'.
The 95-year-old former F1 supremo was questioned by police at Tires Aerodrome on Monday morning after he was found to lack the proper documentation for the shotgun he entered the country with, but has insisted that he was not arrested at any point - although he was made to surrender the gun.
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Charles Leclerc shares health update ahead of Spanish Grand Prix after huge crash at Monza
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has confirmed he is doing 'okay' after that huge crash at Monza on Sunday.
Leclerc had lined up in third position ahead of lights out for the Italian Grand Prix, with serious hope that he could win another Monza race in red and please the thousands of Tifosi in the grandstands.
However, Leclerc's race was over by lap three. After getting into a scuffle with team-mate Lewis Hamilton on lap one, at the end of the second lap, the Monegasque driver lost control of his Ferrari coming out of Parabolica, smashing into the wall as a result in an almost identical incident to one he had there in 2020.
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