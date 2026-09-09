F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals his 'bucket list' races after Nurburgring adventure
F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals his 'bucket list' races after Nurburgring adventure
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Max Verstappen has revealed his 'bucket list' races, after competing in the Nurburgring 24 Hours showpiece earlier this year.
The Red Bull F1 star has talked extensively about racing outside of the series in which he's a four-time world champion, and spends much of his free time sim racing with his friends.
Verstappen has now told BBC Sport that he has hopes for an extensive schedule outside of F1 at some point in his career, while also revealing that he's discussed the possibility of doing one of the world's most iconic races with a fellow F1 star.
Fernando Alonso has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice in as many attempts, victorious alongside Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima in both 2018 and 2019, and Verstappen has now admitted that the pair have discussed teaming up for the most famous endurance race on the planet.
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Asked for his bucket list races beyond returning to the Nurburgring in a winning car, he said: "All the endurance races. Eventually, of course also Hypercar [the world endurance championship]. I don't want to rush it. I want to do it in the right environment. On my terms. And competitive."
Pressed on whether talk that he wants to enter Le Mans with two-time world champion Alonso, he said: "We've talked about it. I mean, look at Fernando. He's 45 and he's still flying.
"Especially for Le Mans, with his experience, it could be a good option. It needs to fit our schedules. It needs to make sense. It needs to be on my terms. And there needs to be a real chance to go there and win it."
Verstappen has committed to running in F1 through the 2030 season with his new Red Bull contract and, asked what gave him the motivation to continue despite his public criticism of the current regulation package and new breed of cars, he answered: "Hoping that it will be better in the future.
"Accepting where we are at the moment. Still the love for the sport. Not at the moment the driving. But the love for the sport.
"I love competition, naturally. I just hope that in the coming years, towards 2030, it can only get better. And to start to make the best of it, because these are the rules for the next four or five years."
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