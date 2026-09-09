McLaren to create 1000 UK jobs with new £450m investment

McLaren look set to provide a boost to the UK's automotive industry with a near half-billion pound investment in its technology centre.

The Woking-based company will reportedly generate up to 1,000 jobs with the move according to a report from the Financial Times, welcome news after Jaguar Land Rover announced plans to cut some 4,000 jobs over the next two years due to struggling sales numbers.

The automotive side of McLaren's business was bought last year by CYVN Holdings, Abu Dhabi government-owned investment company, from Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, as well as a minority stake in McLaren Racing, which controls the reigning F1 constructors' champions.

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Mumtalakat, however, still owns the majority of McLaren Racing, which is not likely to be impacted by this new investment in the automotive area.

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McLaren investing in technology centre

CYVN chair Jassem Al Zaabi said last year when McLaren Automotive merged with British luxury electric vehicle start-up Forseven Holdings: “It isn’t just about investing, it is about shaping the future of McLaren as a brand, as a business and its place on the global automotive map."

The FT reports that the 1,000 jobs created will include indirect and agency workers, 'with the investment going into its Woking centre for manufacturing and research and development'.

McLaren's first purpose-built road car was the legendary McLaren F1, of which just over 100 were made across its various variants throughout the 1990s.

The company did not make another road car until McLaren Automotive launched in 2010, with the 12C (then the MP4-12C) coming out in 2011 as the company dived headfirst back into the production car sea – with a number of road cars being made in the years since.

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