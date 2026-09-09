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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Italy, 2026

Charles Leclerc shares health update ahead of Spanish Grand Prix after huge crash at Monza

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Italy, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Charles Leclerc shares health update ahead of Spanish Grand Prix after huge crash at Monza

Good news for fans of the Monegasque driver

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has confirmed he is doing 'okay' after that huge crash at Monza on Sunday.

Leclerc had lined up in third position ahead of lights out for the Italian Grand Prix, with serious hope that he could win another Monza race in red and please the thousands of Tifosi in the grandstands.

However, Leclerc's race was over by lap three. After getting into a scuffle with team-mate Lewis Hamilton on lap one, at the end of the second lap, the Monegasque driver lost control of his Ferrari coming out of Parabolica, smashing into the wall as a result in an almost identical incident to one he had there in 2020.

With the Spanish Grand Prix taking place just seven days after the race in Monza, there were immediate concerns about whether or not Leclerc would be ready to race in Madrid.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari confirm Monza inquest as Lewis Hamilton puts his boss on the hotseat

Charles Leclerc shares health update ahead of Spanish GP

Now, though, taking to his social media, the Monegasque driver has confirmed that he is doing 'okay' physically, even if mentally it is a tough one to take.

"Not how I wanted the weekend to go," Leclerc wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for all the messages.

"Physically, that was a big one, but I’m okay. Emotionally, it hurts even more for something like this to happen here at home, in front of all of you, the tifosi.

"Thank you for the incredible welcome and support all weekend. Monza with you is always something so special."

The aftermath of Leclerc's crash at Monza / Credit: Imago
The aftermath of Leclerc's crash at Monza / Credit: Imago

Antonio Giovinazzi on standby

Prior to Leclerc confirming he was doing okay physically, paddock reports suggested that Ferrari had placed Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi on standby for the event in Madrid.

Giovinazzi currently races for Ferrari full-time in the World Endurance Championship in the Hypercar category, and is the F1 team's official reserve driver.

GPFans understands that Giovinazzi will be in attendance in Madrid, but that he was already set to attend the Spanish Grand Prix as part of his reserve driver duties for the Scuderia, rather than his presence being a reaction to Leclerc's incident at Monza.

READ MORE: Ferrari have blown it again, only Horner can fix this mess and the Hamilton problem

READ MORE: Honda promise 'big step' for Aston Martin engine and it could be crucial to Fernando Alonso's F1 future

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