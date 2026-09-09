F1 News Today: Ferrari confirm Monza inquest as Lewis Hamilton puts his boss on the hotseat
F1 News Today: Ferrari confirm Monza inquest as Lewis Hamilton puts his boss on the hotseat
The biggest F1 news on Wednesday September 9Make us your Google favorite
Fred Vasseur has confirmed that Ferrari will hold a post-Italian Grand Prix inquest involving Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after their disastrous Sunday at Monza.
All eyes were on Ferrari ahead of their home race, with Leclerc and Hamilton having lined up in P3 and P4 ahead of lights out on Sunday. However, it only took one or two corners for things to get controversial.
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Lewis Hamilton 'too late' Ferrari verdict just put his boss firmly on the hotseat
Lewis Hamilton may have not intended it, but his verdict on Ferrari's F1 title hopes just put his boss Fred Vasseur firmly on the Maranello hotseat.
The seven-time world champion once again spoke out about the lack of team orders after the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, and where that failing leaves the team now.
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Honda promise 'big step' for Aston Martin engine and it could be crucial to Fernando Alonso's F1 future
Shintaro Orihara has given Aston Martin a boost with his Honda engine projections, but it comes with a catch.
Honda returned to F1 this season with the Aston Martin team but have disappointed by producing one of the worst power units on the grid.
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F1 legend issues brutally honest George Russell verdict: 'It's embarrassing'
Former F1 star David Coulthard says that he feels sympathy for George Russell after his 'embarrassing' defeat to team-mate Kimi Antonelli at the Italian Grand Prix.
The Mercedes duo entered the race in Monza sitting one-two in the drivers' championship, with Russell trailing his team-mate by 59 points ahead of lights out.
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FIA boss claims 'business as usual' but Abu Dhabi cancellation fears continue to grow
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has refused to be drawn on the fate of this season's Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.
The two season-ending races are widely expected to be cancelled due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with Imola expected to be drafted in as an impromptu season-closer in place of Abu Dhabi.
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Netflix just dropped new Michael Schumacher trailer and it looks incredible
Netflix have released the official trailer for their new Michael Schumacher documentary and it looks like it's going to be a must-watch for F1 fans.
Schumacher '94: The Birth of a Legend is set to be released on the popular streaming platform on Friday, October 2, digging into the 1994 F1 season - the year that Schumacher won the first of his seven world championships while driving for Benetton.
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Sebastian Vettel issues emotional Michael Schumacher statement
Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has admitted he still misses his friend and mentor Michael Schumacher after an emotional tribute to him at the Italian Grand Prix.
With both stars hailing from Germany, Schumacher was a hero of Vettel's growing up, with a young Sebastian having watched Michael dominate the sport and win seven world championships in the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2000s.
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