Red Bull mock controversial FIA ruling in social media post

Red Bull Racing have mocked the FIA's controversial ruling that they are the benchmark when it comes to F1 engines in 2026.

The sport introduced a new set of power unit regulations ahead of the 2026 season with an increased reliance on the battery, and these are homologated until 2030. However, to ensure that no manufacturer holds a major advantage over their rivals for too long, the FIA simultaneously introduced the ADUO system.

ADUO stands for Ddditional Development and Upgrade Opportunities and works by comparing each manufacturer’s internal combustion engine (ICE) performance against the best-performing engine, with manufacturers that fall 2% or more behind becoming eligible for upgrades.

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Currently, if you fall into the 2-4 per cent range, you get one upgrade in the current season, and another upgrade in 2027. However, if you are more than four per cent behind the leading engine, you get two upgrades this season and two more next.

The first period of the ADUO analysis covered the Australian Grand Prix through to the Canadian Grand Prix, while the second period looked at the Monaco Grand Prix through to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

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Red Bull the engine benchmark as per FIA ADUO ruling

Given that Mercedes had a dominant start to the year and continue to lead both the constructors' and drivers' standings with a healthy lead, you'd be safe to assume they're the team with the engine advantage, right? Wrong.

Despite the Silver Arrows' dominance, the FIA's first two periods of ADUO examination ruled that Red Bull Powertrains, in partnership with Ford, are currently the benchmark when it comes to F1 engines.

Mercedes are only second best, according to the FIA, falling between two to four per cent behind Red Bull, while Ferrari, Honda and Audi are all more than four per cent behind them. Just a reminder, Red Bull sit fourth in the constructors' standings and Max Verstappen is sixth in the drivers'.

FIA ADUO Analysis Engine Teams Upgrades Red Bull Powertrains Red Bull, Racing Bulls Benchmark Mercedes McLaren, Williams, Mercedes, Alpine One Upgrade Ferrari Haas, Cadillac, Ferrari Two Upgrades Audi Audi Two Upgrades Honda Aston Martin Two Upgrades

Red Bull poke fun at controversial FIA ruling

Red Bull were understandably not happy with the ruling given their struggles this season, and the FIA has since admitted that the ADUO system does have its weaknesses.

Yet, nothing has been changed, and Red Bull remain the benchmark when it comes to F1 engines, unable to upgrade their power unit until that changes.

Verstappen and Mekies do not like the ADUO ruling.

Red Bull as a brand are famous globally for their social media presence and marketing, and now, the team's F1 account has had some fun at the FIA's expense.

In a post on X following the Italian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing wrote: "Things we make:

Energy drinks

Sugar-free energy drinks

Tropical energy drinks

The benchmark Formula One engine

"One of these wasn't in the original business plan."

When is the FIA's next ADUO ruling?

Red Bull will remain the F1 engine benchmark until at least the next stage of ADUO, which is set to look at the Dutch Grand Prix through to the Mexican Grand Prix.

The next ADUO results are likely to be announced around a month later, in early December, just as the 2026 season finishes.

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