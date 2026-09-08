FIA boss claims 'business as usual' but Abu Dhabi cancellation fears continue to grow

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has refused to be drawn on the fate of this season's Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

The two season-ending races are widely expected to be cancelled due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with Imola expected to be drafted in as an impromptu season-closer in place of Abu Dhabi.

However, Ben Sulayem has told the Associated Press that he considers the buildup for the November and December races to be 'business as usual', and said that he and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali are in frequent conversation.

Article continues under video

In theory, changing the calendar is F1's prerogative. However, the FIA must approve the calendar and any changes made to it, making the relationship between the two organisations crucial.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen unhappy after Monza and Red Bull star set to miss Spanish Grand Prix

Ben Sulayem: We won't jump the gun on Abu Dhabi cancellation

Ben Sulayem insisted that decisions will be made with the safety of drivers and team staff in mind, but insisted that nobody was going to 'jump the gun' in terms of cancelling and rearranging races.

Telling the AP that things were 'business as usual', he added: "We are not changing anything unless we have to."

"Being from that part of the world," he added, "we can't jump the gun and just say, 'That's it, we are canceling' and then cancel.

"Are we going to allow our people, our staff, the drivers or the teams to go at risk? No, of course not. We will not. But we'll have also to listen to the governments and to the local promoter there."

An Imola finale would be a particularly poetic ending to the current season, with hometown hero Kimi Antonelli looking overwhelmingly likely to be crowned the world champion at the end of the year - F1's youngest champion by three years.

The F1 season has ended in Abu Dhabi since 2014, and looks set to do so into the future (the track has the contractual right to the season-closing race through 2030), but this year's event continues to be in serious doubt.

"And the wellbeing of my family being there and the UAE nationals and everyone that lives there comes as a priority," Ben Sulayem added.

The 2027 calendar has yet to be announced as the relevant organisations stall for time in the hope that tensions in the Middle East will ease, with Ben Sulayem claiming that there is 'no emergency' over getting a calendar nailed down.

Even if next year's calendar was confirmed this week (it won't be), the announcement would be a full three months later than the 2026 schedule was revealed.

READ MORE: Ferrari have blown it again, only Horner can fix this mess and the Hamilton problem

READ MORE: Honda promise 'big step' for Aston Martin engine and it could be crucial to Fernando Alonso's F1 future

Related