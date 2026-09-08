F1 legend issues brutally honest George Russell verdict: 'It's embarrassing'
F1 legend issues brutally honest George Russell verdict: 'It's embarrassing'
A sobering defeat for the Mercedes manMake us your Google favorite
Former F1 star David Coulthard says that he feels sympathy for George Russell after his 'embarrassing' defeat to team-mate Kimi Antonelli at the Italian Grand Prix.
The Mercedes duo entered the race in Monza sitting one-two in the drivers' championship, with Russell trailing his team-mate by 59 points ahead of lights out.
However, Russell had the opportunity to make up some serious ground in his bid to secure a maiden F1 world championship, lining up P2 on the grid for Sunday's race while his team-mate was down in P19 after taking a big grid penalty.
Things never played out that way, though, with Antonelli having made up a number of places in the early stages of the race, eventually battling with Russell for the lead and going on to beat his team-mate to take a home victory.
It was a special moment for Antonelli and one that will always be remembered when his career is discussed in the future, but at the same time, for Russell, it was a huge missed opportunity.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen unhappy after Monza and Red Bull star set to miss Spanish Grand Prix
Coulthard: Russell defeat to Antonelli at Monza embarrassing
Russell now trails Antonelli by 66 points in the drivers' standings heading to the Spanish Grand Prix this upcoming weekend. However, more than Monza being a missed opportunity, Coulthard feels it was an embarrassing moment for the Brit.
Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast, Coulthard offered his take on what went down in Monza between the two Mercedes stars, and had great sympathy for Russell.
"I really felt for George because he was beaten, and you can see he was trying to sort of be philosophical about it," Coulthard explained.
"But, you know, it's embarrassing, isn't it?" he added. "To start at the front and be beaten by your teammate from the from the back."
George Russell on Monza defeat
Only Russell knows how embarrassing it was for him to be beaten by Antonelli in Monza, but if that was how he was feeling, he put on a brave front when addressing the media post-race on Sunday.
“Firstly, a huge congrats to Kimi because, on the face of it, starting from where he did and finishing the winner was incredibly impressive,” Russell told Sky Sports post-race.
“When I saw he was already up to P5 after just a couple of laps, I was like, ‘okay, he's in the fight,’ and the VSC came at an awkward time. I don't think the team knew what the right strategy was, and as Max was in the fight, deciding to split the strategy was probably the right thing for the team to do.
“In hindsight, of course it’s easy to say I should have pitted, or if I won the race, they would have said Kimi should have stayed out. I would have liked to have just had a fight with Kimi. It was quite a nice battle, and I felt like I was holding my own at that point, but that was probably another reason why the team wanted us to go on different strategies.”
Russell continued, revealing he is no longer even thinking about the championship such is the gap to Antonelli at this stage.
“I'm not even thinking about it [the championship], to be honest,” Russell added. “We are where we are.
“He's been driving incredibly this season. He deserves to be leading the championship and he’s got a very healthy lead, so yeah, I’m not even going to think about the fight or the comeback; I'm just thinking about going to every race and trying to win it, and it will be what it'll be.
“I'm not putting any pressure on myself in this regard by saying, ‘I need to do this or I need to do that’. I just need to try and win more races.”
READ MORE: Ferrari have blown it again, only Horner can fix this mess and the Hamilton problem
READ MORE: Ferrari F1 chief confirms Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc inquest after 'unacceptable' incident
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
McLaren set to 'review' papaya rules after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's tense battle at Monza
- 3 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Netflix just dropped new Michael Schumacher trailer and it looks incredible
F1 legend issues brutally honest George Russell verdict: 'It's embarrassing'
McLaren set to 'review' papaya rules after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's tense battle at Monza
Ferrari F1 chief confirms Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc inquest after 'unacceptable' incident
Latest News
Netflix just dropped new Michael Schumacher trailer and it looks incredible
- 37 minutes ago
F1 legend issues brutally honest George Russell verdict: 'It's embarrassing'
- 2 hours ago
McLaren set to 'review' papaya rules after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's tense battle at Monza
- 3 hours ago
Time to come back? Sebastian Vettel admits he misses F1
- Today 10:57
Ferrari F1 chief confirms Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc inquest after 'unacceptable' incident
- Today 09:45
Honda promise 'big step' for Aston Martin engine and it could be crucial to Fernando Alonso's F1 future
- Today 09:00
Most read
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
- 21 august
Top Sky Sports F1 stars absent at Dutch Grand Prix
- 23 august
F1 Qualifying Results: Dutch Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 22 august
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen penalty verdicts at Dutch Grand Prix
- 22 august