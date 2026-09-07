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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Canada, 2026

F1 star Lewis Hamilton delivers passionate Ferrari message after Monza nightmare

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star Lewis Hamilton delivers passionate Ferrari message after Monza nightmare

He'll bounce back!

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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With Kimi Antonelli hit with a grid penalty ahead of lights out at Monza, hopes were high that Lewis Hamilton could make up some serious ground in the F1 title race. Unfortunately for the Brit, it was not to be the case.

In fact, Monza turned into something of a nightmare for Hamilton and his team in the end, finishing P6 and getting into an early scuffle with team-mate Charles Leclerc, which has thrust the number one driver debate at Ferrari back into the limelight.

Heading to Madrid, Hamilton's chances of winning an eighth world championship this season appear to be slim, with the Brit now sitting third in the standings and 76 points behind Antonelli ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari also trail Mercedes in the constructors' standings, with the Silver Arrows holding a 122-point advantage over the Scuderia leaving the latter's home race.

READ MORE: Ferrari have blown it again, only Horner can fix this mess and the Hamilton problem

Lewis Hamilton shares passionate Ferrari message after Italian GP

Still, despite the fact that he is now up against it in the title race and had a disappointing day in Monza, Hamilton has taken to his social media channels with a passionate Ferrari message ahead of the remainder of the season.

The message was shared alongside a series of videos and photos from the weekend, one of which saw Hamilton standing over the pit wall at Monza and pounding the Ferrari badge on his chest.

The Italian fans are famous for the incredible support that they give Ferrari in Italy, and despite his on-track difficulties, Hamilton has been left feeling very grateful for it.

"Grazie Tifosi," the seven-time world champion wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "We gave it everything but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.

"Through it all, the support the entire week has been incredible. I’m always in awe of the amount of passion and love we receive. It means so much to me and to the team."

Hamilton: Leclerc and I committed to Ferrari greatness

Hamilton's message continued, telling the fans that he and his team share their passion for Ferrari, as well as re-affirming his commitment, alongside Leclerc, to the team making progress and achieving greatness.

"We share that passion with you and we will keep pushing together to come back from this," Hamilton added.

" I’m glad to see that Charles is ok [after his crash], we’re committed to progress and greatness and will continue to give it everything we can to deliver the results you all deserve.

"Vi amo tutti."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton launches Leclerc attack as FIA stewards explain crucial decision

READ MORE: Italian GP result in doubt as F1 team set to appeal against rival

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