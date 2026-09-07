Audi have launched an intention to appeal the result of the Italian Grand Prix after an objection to a decision made by stewards acting on behalf of the FIA.

After a run of four consecutive points finishes, Audi came away empty handed at Monza after finishing just outside the top 10, with Gabriel Bortoleto in 11th and Nico Hulkenberg in 12th.

It was Racing Bulls' Yuki Tsunoda who took the final point, but not after he was subjected to a post-race investigation by the Italian Grand Prix stewards.

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Tsunoda's last minute adjustment

In the formation lap just before the start of the grand prix, Tsunoda, who was taking part in just his second F1 race this season, was heading towards the 15th place grid slot.

However, the Japanese star was instead due to line up 14th, a mistake he noticed at the final moment when he quickly veered to the correct grid slot.

Fortunately for Tsunoda he was able to get his car correctly into place within the correct parameters required, albeit lining up at an awkward angle to the pitwall.

Race director Rui Marques though saw Tsunoda's unusual positioning and decided to start another formation lap.

According to the stewards, Marques said 'that it was his call, based on the behaviour of the car on the approach to the grid box, to commence an extra formation lap. He stated he was not comfortable starting the race with the car in that position.'

FIA stewards ruled in favour of Yuki Tsunoda and Racing Bulls

Tsunoda was investigated for a breach of Article B5.9.4 of the sporting regulations which reads 'Any driver who caused an extra formation lap, and is then able to start the, or any subsequent, extra formation lap must enter the Pit Lane at the end of the lap and must start the TTCS from the end of the Pit Lane '

The Racing Bulls driver though did not do this and instead took up his grid spot as usual.

Racing Bull's successful argument

But the stewards accepted Racing Bulls' arguments that Tsunoda was correctly placed in his grid slot and therefore was at no reason to cause a false start, given the 26-year-old's actions also didn't affect any other driver.

The stewards said that they 'consider that the extra formation lap resulted from the Race Director’s assessment of the situation, rather than being directly caused by the driver of Car 22 [Tsunoda].'

Audi though disagree, and in a statement said it had 'raised a concern regarding the application of Article B5.9.4' before making their intention to appeal.

Failure to comply with pitting after causing an additional formation lap usually results in a stop/go penalty, and given the race has finished such punishment would be converted to a 30-second penalty, if Audi's appeal was to be successful.

Should Tsunoda be handed a 30-second penalty it would drop him down to 15th and promote Bortoleto into the final place in the points.

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