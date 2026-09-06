FIA stewards explain decision over George Russell Italian Grand Prix investigation decision

George Russell was under investigation while leading the Italian Grand Prix, but no penalty was issued.

This forced him to battle on track with Kimi Antonelli, a fight he ultimately lost, finishing P2 behind his Mercedes team-mate.

In the early stages of the race at Monza, Russell and Max Verstappen were locked in a fierce contest for the lead.

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Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli, who had started at the back after passing Lewis Hamilton and the McLarens, made a strong move into the mix.

The race was temporarily halted by a virtual safety car when Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin broke down. Russell, remaining on old tyres, eventually lost the chance to clinch victory, while both Antonelli and Verstappen pitted for fresh rubber.

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FIA statement on Russell incident

Russell was reviewed for a potential yellow flag violation in the Variante del Rettifilo ahead of Stroll.

The incident involved a single yellow flag prior to the activation of the virtual safety car.

Stewards examined car positioning data, marshal system records, video footage, live timing, and telemetry before determining that no penalty was warranted.

The statement read: "The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, and in-car video evidence.

"No yellow flag and no steering wheel light was visible to the driver through the yellow flag sector.

"A green light panel was visible as the car neared the end of the sector and the telemetry demonstrated that the driver did make a reduction in throttle.

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