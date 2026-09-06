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George Russell looks at the FIA logo

FIA stewards explain decision over George Russell Italian Grand Prix investigation decision

George Russell looks at the FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA stewards explain decision over George Russell Italian Grand Prix investigation decision

George Russell survived FIA stewards investigation

By Vincent Bruins.
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George Russell was under investigation while leading the Italian Grand Prix, but no penalty was issued.

This forced him to battle on track with Kimi Antonelli, a fight he ultimately lost, finishing P2 behind his Mercedes team-mate.

In the early stages of the race at Monza, Russell and Max Verstappen were locked in a fierce contest for the lead.

Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli, who had started at the back after passing Lewis Hamilton and the McLarens, made a strong move into the mix.

The race was temporarily halted by a virtual safety car when Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin broke down. Russell, remaining on old tyres, eventually lost the chance to clinch victory, while both Antonelli and Verstappen pitted for fresh rubber.

READ MORE: Verstappen claims broken Italian GP track nearly put him out of the race

FIA statement on Russell incident

Russell was reviewed for a potential yellow flag violation in the Variante del Rettifilo ahead of Stroll.

The incident involved a single yellow flag prior to the activation of the virtual safety car.

Stewards examined car positioning data, marshal system records, video footage, live timing, and telemetry before determining that no penalty was warranted.

The statement read: "The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, and in-car video evidence.

"No yellow flag and no steering wheel light was visible to the driver through the yellow flag sector.

"A green light panel was visible as the car neared the end of the sector and the telemetry demonstrated that the driver did make a reduction in throttle.

READ MORE: Ferrari humiliated at Italian GP as Hamilton F1 title chances suffer knockout blow

READ MORE: Hamilton blasts Leclerc before Ferrari star crashes out of Italian GP

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