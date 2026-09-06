Lewis Hamilton blasts Charles Leclerc before Ferrari star crashes out of Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari endured a terrible start to the Italian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc heavily losing out.

Leclerc crashed out of the race on lap two, spinning at high speed into the tyre barrier after battling with Oscar Piastri into the final corner at Parabolica.

Although the race went into a safety car period, a red flag was quickly deployed to stop the race at the start of lap three, to allow the repair of the barrier Leclerc hit.

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Hamilton and Leclerc tangle at Monza

The incident came after Leclerc and Hamilton tangled into turn one at the start, with the Monegasque star squeezing Hamilton out into the gravel after the chicane.

Hamilton was left fuming over the radio, shouting 'Charles pushed me off!'

Before his crash, Leclerc had just been passed by Max Verstappen heading into the Parabolica, before Piastri dived inside on the entry to the corner.

The McLaren star's move was a fair one, but despite maintaining position it forced Leclerc to the outside of the corner, where the rear of his car lost grip having dipped a wheel just off the track, sending him high speed into a barrier.

Despite the wreckage of the Ferrari, Leclerc was able to climb out in good health, although opted to sit beside the track to gather his thoughts and take respite following the incident.

As standard procedure, Leclerc visited the medical centre but after a check was able to leave.

The 28-year-old said on his conditon: "It's just my vision that was a little disturbed at first. My right eye didn't allow me to see very well, but now everything is fine"

Leclerc's start incident with Hamilton was noted by the FIA , but was given a verdict of no further action before even being under official investigation..

Lewis Hamilton has nowhere to go behind team-mate Charles Leclerc

FIA medical assistance attend to Leclerc after his crash

Monza marshals clear the wreckage of Leclerc's car

Russell takes the lead from Gasly

Pierre Gasly started on pole for Alpine, having secured his first ever pole position in a shock Monza qualifying.

However, the Frenchman was passed at the start of lap two by George Russell who held the lead until the red flag on a weekend he is looking to take maximum advantage of championship leader and team-mate Kimi Antonelli starting near the back of the pack after an engine penalty.

Hamilton, who is level on points with Russell, worked his way back up to eighth before the red flag, with Antonelli working his way up into 12th in a huge boost for Mercedes.

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