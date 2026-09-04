F1 Standings 2026: Amended latest points leaders after Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN
F1 Standings 2026: Amended latest points leaders after Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN
The Monaco result was changed three months after the raceMake us your Google favorite
The F1 2026 standings have a different look this Friday lunchtime (September 4, 2026) after the Monaco Grand Prix result was changed YET AGAIN three months after the race.
Not for the first time, we have amended results for a race which took place way back in the tiny principality on Sunday June 7.
The chaos that ensued post-race in Monaco was quite something - all because of the six pit lane speeding penalties applied to five drivers. First we had Alpine's Pierre Gasly being demoted from third to seventh due to his offences, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar ascending to the final podium spot.
Later it was revealed that the offences had all been caused by a timing loop error at the start of the pitlane. Alpine submitted a Right of Review against Pierre Gasly's penalties and were successful with their appeal, and he was returned to the podium.
That was not the end of the story with McLaren and Red Bull both deciding to appeal, and their cases were heard at the FIA Court of Appeal in Paris in late August.
Now the results are in and guess what - Gasly's penalties have been re-applied, he is back down to P7 and Hadjar is back up to P3. McLaren's Oscar Piastri meanwhile moves up to P4.
Naturally all of this means changes to the standings, though they do not of course impact the title race with Mercedes and Ferrari (and their drivers) not affected.
We have a full update for you on the latest state of play.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton stuns at Monza as Leclerc confirms Ferrari exit talks
Latest Drivers' Standings
The result change is bad news for Gasly but good for Hajdar, Piastri, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.
The Drivers' standings - with that latest Monaco change applied at 1pm UK on Friday September 4 - look like this:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|242
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|183
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|183
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard
|159
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|155
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|112
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard
|106
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|71
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull Racing
|51
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|35
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|25
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|19
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut
|10
|15
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Audi Revolut
|6
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|6
|17
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|5
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|3
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|3
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|0
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|23
|Sergio Pérez
|Cadillac
|0
Latest Constructors' Standings
Once again, bad for Alpine and positive for the Red Bull family:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|425
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|338
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|265
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|199
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|70
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|54
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|16
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|3
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as F1 star loses podium
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