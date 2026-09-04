F1 Standings 2026: Amended latest points leaders after Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN

The Monaco result was changed three months after the race

The F1 2026 standings have a different look this Friday lunchtime (September 4, 2026) after the Monaco Grand Prix result was changed YET AGAIN three months after the race.

Not for the first time, we have amended results for a race which took place way back in the tiny principality on Sunday June 7.

The chaos that ensued post-race in Monaco was quite something - all because of the six pit lane speeding penalties applied to five drivers. First we had Alpine's Pierre Gasly being demoted from third to seventh due to his offences, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar ascending to the final podium spot.

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Later it was revealed that the offences had all been caused by a timing loop error at the start of the pitlane. Alpine submitted a Right of Review against Pierre Gasly's penalties and were successful with their appeal, and he was returned to the podium.

That was not the end of the story with McLaren and Red Bull both deciding to appeal, and their cases were heard at the FIA Court of Appeal in Paris in late August.

Now the results are in and guess what - Gasly's penalties have been re-applied, he is back down to P7 and Hadjar is back up to P3. McLaren's Oscar Piastri meanwhile moves up to P4.

Naturally all of this means changes to the standings, though they do not of course impact the title race with Mercedes and Ferrari (and their drivers) not affected.

Bad news for Pierre Gasly as he loses Monaco podium.

We have a full update for you on the latest state of play.

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Latest Drivers' Standings

The result change is bad news for Gasly but good for Hajdar, Piastri, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

The Drivers' standings - with that latest Monaco change applied at 1pm UK on Friday September 4 - look like this:

Latest Constructors' Standings

Once again, bad for Alpine and positive for the Red Bull family:

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 425 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 338 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 265 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 199 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 70 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 54 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 16 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 3 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as F1 star loses podium

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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