Fernando Alonso fires warning to F1 and finally reveals what will make him stay at Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has warned that 'this isn't the F1 we want' as he reveals what could make him stay at Aston Martin.

With Max Verstappen's new deal having been signed at Red Bull, Alonso's F1 future is arguably the biggest story in the paddock, with rumours over an Aston Martin exit and possible retirement having persisted throughout the season.

Those came after a difficult start to the year for the Silverstone-based outfit, with the team currently sitting 10th in the constructors' standings after 12 rounds of the campaign.

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Alonso has also been a vocal critic of the new F1 regulations, slamming the 2026 cars as the 'worst ever' back in June.

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Fernando Alonso on F1 future

Aston Martin have since worked hard to bring updates to the AMR26, with more to come for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix later this month.

However, ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Alonso has suggested that the competitiveness of the car won't be a deciding factor in his future; the F1 regulations will.

“My decision isn't about the car; I'll drive and work at 100% even if I'm fighting for 15th," Alonso explained in Monza, via AS.

"But it's more about the rules."

Alonso continued, declaring that the current state of the sport is not the F1 that he, his fellow drivers or the fans desire.

"This isn't the F1 we ​​want, neither the drivers nor the spectators," Alonso added.

"Some things need to change, and I hope I can contribute to bringing us back to real F1 with the next set of regulations.”

Points last time out, but Monza will be tough

Alonso's hatred for the current regulations could well be strengthened further this weekend, with the F1 grid predicting battery recharge issues at the power-hungry Monza track.

On top of that, Honda has also warned that even despite their new spec engine, they are down on power compared to their rivals, and that they need to be realistic about where they are at.

After scoring two points in Zandvoort, all signs point to a difficult weekend in Italy for Alonso and his team as his F1 future remains up in the air.

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