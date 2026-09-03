F1 News Today: Ferrari confirm Hamilton and Leclerc peace talks as key figure leaves Maranello
F1 News Today: Ferrari confirm Hamilton and Leclerc peace talks as key figure leaves Maranello
The biggest F1 news on Thursday September 3Make us your Google favorite
Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has confirmed that he held clear-the-air talks with drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after that controversial Dutch Grand Prix.
Both Hamilton and Leclerc were unimpressed by events in Zandvoort as the Scuderia's race strategy came under fire yet again.
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Key Ferrari F1 figure leaves Maranello on eve of Italian Grand Prix
A long-serving member of Ferrari's F1 operation and a key member of their team has left on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix.
Just days ahead of the Scuderia's home race in Monza, it has emerged that Thierry Baritaud has left the team after 26 years of service.
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Charles Leclerc issues Lewis Hamilton statement and highlights huge Ferrari F1 problem
Charles Leclerc spoke in detail about his relationship with Lewis Hamilton and their roles at Ferrari, and immediately highlighted the team's biggest problem.
The Monegasque was speaking in the countdown to the Italian Grand Prix, and in the aftermath of that acrimonious Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.
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F1 champion Lando Norris launches his own team as FIA make major announcement
F1 world champion Lando Norris has launched his own racing team LN4 Fusion and they will line up on the Formula 3 grid from 2027.
The 26-year-old British star's bombshell move was confirmed by the FIA on Wednesday evening with the new team having acquired selected assets from AIX Racing.
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Red Bull confirm driver replacement for Italian Grand Prix as F1 star ruled out with injury
Red Bull Racing have confirmed that Liam Lawson will drive alongside Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix, with Isack Hadjar once again ruled out through injury.
Lawson stepped in as a late replacement ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix last time out, with Hadjar having suffered a wrist injury over the summer break.
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Max Verstappen linked with new series switch as F1 champion targets Portugal race
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen will race outside of F1 once again later this year, according to widespread reports.
With Verstappen's F1 future now decided after he signed that blockbuster new deal with Red Bull ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, the latest rumour is that the Dutchman could once again go GT3 racing in October.
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Bombshell new Honda report claims true extent of Aston Martin power vacuum
Honda's F1 power unit has been a real problem for Aston Martin so far in 2026, and now a fresh report out of Italy has dropped a bombshell claim about the challenge facing Adrian Newey and his team.
Honda joined Aston Martin as a supplier ahead of the 2026 campaign, with the new relationship coming into effect as the sport transitioned to a power unit which placed an increased importance on the battery component.
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