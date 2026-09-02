Lewis Hamilton signs Ferrari extension and three other F1 silly season moves

The dominoes which are likely to fall

F1 silly season is not done yet, there are several big deals still to be done as we head deeper into the second half of the 2026 season.

The biggest domino of all has already fallen with Max Verstappen signing a record-setting contract extension with Red Bull through to 2030. World champion Lando Norris meanwhile improved his pay with a renewal at McLaren.

Carlos Sainz is also considerably richer now after getting a jaw-dropping multi-year deal with Williams worth a reported 30million Euros per season.

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But despite those headline-grabbing deals, there are several still be done and we put the focus on the ones likely to happen in the very near future.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull consider driver change as Vettel return confirmed

Lewis Hamilton renews with Ferrari

Three months ago Hamilton's very future at Ferrari - and in F1 - was the subject of feverish speculation. But not any more.

The 41-year-old British star is enjoying a real renaissance in 2026 after a miserable debut season at Maranello. And Ferrari are about to reward him for that.

With the Scuderia heading to their home race at Monza, the announcement about a Hamilton contract extension is expected to dovetail with Italian Grand Prix weekend.

The big question will be the salary, will Hamilton get anywhere near to the reported $107million per season that Max Verstappen just bagged?

Hamilton always was a cash cow for Ferrari off the track - a magnificent brand asset and a merchandising machine. Now he's proving that value on track as well, time to ring that cash register.

Vasseur secures Hamilton for the future.

Red Bull put their faith in Hadjar

It might be the toughest job in F1, playing wingman for Max Verstappen.

Many top drivers have tried and failed to do this in recent years at Red Bull - notably the likes of Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Liam Lawson. Only 'Checo' Perez came close and even the Mexican's spell in Milton Keynes had a shelf life.

The 21-year-old Hadjar though has been impressive so far in 2026, performing well in a car which the frustrated Verstappen has often described as 'undriveable'.

Hadjar is not beating Verstappen regularly - he is not expected to, and that is not his job. But he is showing that with the right car he can be a valuable foil for the mighty Dutchman in future title battles to come.

The recent signings of Verstappen, Gwen Lagrue (to replace Helmut Marko) and Tom McCullough (to replace Gianpiero Lambiase) are all part of a major rebuild for Red Bull after their lost a glut of top-line talent in the last 24 months.

Locking up a solid number two driver for Verstappen is next, and Hadjar has showed he is that guy.

Hadjar has been impressive in 2026.

Alonso returns to Aston Martin for one last dance

Fernando Alonso just turned 45, he has a new baby son, more money than he can ever spend and more luxury cars than he can ever drive (at once). But you get the feeling that he cannot help himself.

While to many people retirement might be the call here, two-time world champion Alonso has never lost the incredible hunger that drives him every day.

He still yearns for a return to a time when he was contending for race wins and titles, something that for so long has appeared to be just out of reach.

Alonso has waited decades to drive an Adrian Newey car, in 2026 he finally got his wish. And now, after a painful start to the season, the dream is becoming real.

While improvements are needed still to Honda's much-maligned power unit, Newey's recent chassis upgrades are moving the team in green much closer to the front of the grid.

Things are not perfect yet at Aston Martin, but Alonso will have seen enough to know that one last dance in 2027 cannot be ignored. He signs for another year at least.

Alonso will come back to Aston Martin in 2027.

Rafael Camara to Haas

Haas are showing all the signs of preparing to cut ties with F1 veteran Esteban Ocon. But who replaces the Frenchman?

Well right now we appear to be in the midst of a quite public audition with a string of drivers in the race for a prized seat for 2027.

While young British star Ollie Bearman appears to be one for the future, the battle to drive alongside him next season is a fierce one.

Brazilian youngster Camara (21) is Ferrari's choice to replace Ocon, while McLaren are putting up reserve driver Leonardo Fornaroli and Toyota have Ryo Hirakawa (currently reserve at Haas).

The three took part in a two-day test in Portimao last week along with Bearman, who was there to be a point of comparison for the trio of hopefuls.

Camara reportedly impressed the key judges during that test (he wasn't the only one), and Ferrari's close relationship is another factor at play.

Bearman looks likely to be loaned for another year by the Scuderia, and Camara gets the second seat to make it a Scuderia lockout for the US team.

Rafael Camara gets a seat at Haas.

2027 F1 grid with seven seats still open

As it stands, 15 of the 22 seats for 2027 are absolutely locked in with seven still remaining open. Here is how we stand on September 2:

2027 F1 driver market 7 seats open Drivers shown as Confirmed have been included in F1's official 2027 grid update. All remaining seats are currently listed as TBC. McLaren Lando Norris Confirmed Oscar Piastri Confirmed Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Confirmed George Russell Confirmed Red Bull Max Verstappen Confirmed TBC Ferrari Charles Leclerc Confirmed Lewis Hamilton Confirmed Williams Alex Albon Confirmed Carlos Sainz Confirmed Racing Bulls TBC TBC Aston Martin TBC TBC Haas TBC TBC Audi Nico Hulkenberg Confirmed Gabriel Bortoleto Confirmed Alpine Pierre Gasly Confirmed Franco Colapinto Confirmed Cadillac Sergio Perez Confirmed Valtteri Bottas Confirmed

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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