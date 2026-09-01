Lewis Hamilton finally set to fulfil Michael Schumacher dream at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton finally set to fulfil Michael Schumacher dream at Ferrari
He'll be in the new-look car for MonzaMake us your Google favorite
Ferrari have unveiled a new Michael Schumacher tribute for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, and it's set to see Lewis Hamilton answer a question he's been thinking about for 30 years.
Hamilton and Schumacher have a lot in common. Both legends have won seven world championships, both have driven for Mercedes and Ferrari, and both won their first race for the latter in Barcelona, Spain.
Schumacher's debut win in red came in the Ferrari F310 - the car that has inspired Ferrari's Schumacher livery for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend - at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in 1996, and 30 years later, Hamilton's first grand prix victory for the Scuderia followed at the very same track.
Lewis Hamilton's Michael Schumacher dream
Speaking after that race earlier this year, Hamilton reflected on both his and Schumacher's debut successes with the team, revealing that he had always wondered what it would be like to have driven inside that red cockpit.
"Just been reminded that it was 30 years ago that Michael [Schumacher] won," Hamilton said in Spain.
"I would have been at home on my couch watching that race, probably like many of you, and with a plate on my lap, eating like a sandwich, or maybe chicken noodle soup or something like that.
"I was 12. And, yeah, just looking at that red car and thinking, 'I wonder what it's like sitting in that red cockpit?'
"My cockpit [in this year's Ferrari] happens to be white, which I've not been too happy about. "I wanted it to be red like Michael's. I'll get it back red at some stage."
READ MORE: New Lewis Hamilton contract could force F1 star to leave team
Ferrari reveal Schumacher livery for Monza, Hamilton gets his wish
A few months after those comments, Hamilton is now set to get the chance to run in a livery inspired by Schumacher's F310 as Ferrari pays tribute to their former star at the Italian Grand Prix, allowing the Brit to at least fulfill a portion of his dream of experiencing sitting in the red cockpit of the F310.
The team revealed new race suits for the event last week, and ahead of the action this weekend, Ferrari have now unveiled a new livery for the SF-25 that pays homage to the F310 that Schumacher drove with the team in his first season.
Much to Hamilton's delight, we're sure, the white cockpit has been ditched for Monza, with the car returning to a more familiar red throughout, while there are several nods to Schumacher, including seven stars on the nose and his logo on the tailfin.
Gold trims are also set to feature on the livery in another nod to the 1996 car, while a retro number style will also be used for Hamilton and Leclerc's numbers.
F1 HEADLINES: Doubts over world champion's future as new F1 track ramps up security
READ MORE: Toto Wolff 'needs GoFundMe' as F1 expert analyses Mercedes money misery
A livery fit for home 🏡 Our Monza livery is here, inspired by the lasting impact of Michael Schumacher on our team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MWGlJi4miv— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 1, 2026
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton finally set to fulfil Michael Schumacher dream at Ferrari
Red Bull consider major driver decision with change likely
Lando Norris wants Verstappen and Hamilton money, this is why McLaren won't pay it
New Lewis Hamilton Ferrari contract could force F1 star to leave team
Latest News
Red Bull announce Gianpiero Lambiase replacement as new signing confirmed
- 37 minutes ago
Aston Martin power struggle looms as Honda admit the inevitable for Italian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton finally set to fulfil Michael Schumacher dream at Ferrari
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull consider driver change as massive signing confirmed
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull consider major driver decision with change likely
- Today 15:27
Ferrari are risking it all as Lewis Hamilton era continues Maranello makeover
- Today 13:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august
F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
- 12 august
Why is this the last Dutch Grand Prix? F1 organisers confirm emotional KO for iconic circuit
- 23 august
F1 star returns after four-year ban lifted
- 29 august