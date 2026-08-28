Ferrari unveil first look at stunning Michael Schumacher tribute for Italian Grand Prix
Ferrari unveil first look at stunning Michael Schumacher tribute for Italian Grand Prix
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Ferrari have unveiled a first look at their tribute to F1 icon Michael Schumacher for the upcoming Italian Grand Prix, and it's beautiful.
Schumacher became synonymous with the Scuderia during his 11-season stint with the Italian outfit between 1996 and 2006, which yielded five world championships, adding to the two he had previously won at Benetton, and 72 grand prix victories, taking his total F1 win count to 91.
Now, Ferrari are set to honor their former star at their upcoming home race in Monza, which is set to take place across the weekend of September 4-6.
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Ferrari reveal first look at Schumacher tribute
Ferrari have been teasing stuff about Schumacher for days and hinting that they were set to pay homage to the German, and on Friday, the team revealed just one part of their plans.
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will both be wearing special race suits for the Italian GP, which pay tribute to Schumacher in subtle but well-executed ways.
Of course, the suits are still predominantly red, more red than the team's regular 2026 suits, in fact. The large white blocks on the shoulders from this year's design have been removed and replaced with two thin vertical lines down each side.
On the back, the suits feature seven familiar stars, paying homage to Schumacher's seven world championships, just as his helmets used to during his career. These stars also appear on the drivers' boots.
Elsewhere, Schumacher branding features, with his logo printed onto the waist area of the suit, and onto Hamilton and Leclerc's race boots.
Ferrari Schumacher livery pending
The race suits are just step one of Ferrari's Schumacher tribute, with the team also set to run a livery paying homage to the 1996 Ferrari F310 - the car used in Schumacher's first season with the team.
As per reports out of Italy via Autoracer.it, the SF-26 will feature distinctive elements of the 1996 car, 'a combination of red and black, accompanied by gold-colored wheels.'
It won't be a complete replica, but a contemporary take and reinterpretation, and we cannot wait to see how it looks.
A legacy celebrated. Unveiling our special race suits for Monza, inspired by Michael Schumacher’s impact on the racing world ? pic.twitter.com/2PSw5UiCfQ— Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 28, 2026
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