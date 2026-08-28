F1 legend reacts to Hamilton-Ferrari fiasco: 'Never heard Lewis so angry'
F1 legend reacts to Hamilton-Ferrari fiasco: 'Never heard Lewis so angry'
Lewis was angry, but right, according to DCMake us your Google favorite
David Coulthard has backed Lewis Hamilton in his Ferrari row following a highly charged Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.
Hamilton finished fourth at Zandvoort but was left fuming with Ferrari over what he thought was poor team strategy that cost him a podium.
While running behind Leclerc with fresher tyres, the seven-time world champion was held up by his team-mate.
Hamilton's Ferrari rants
This led to Hamilton shouting down his team radio that 'we're just losing time!'
Once Leclerc pitted two laps later, Hamilton's fury saw him launch a sarcastic jab to his team, saying: "Great way of wasting time guys, good job."
Hamilton did not pit after Leclerc and was instead left out for so long while leading the race that McLaren and Mercedes feared that Ferrari would be keeping the 41-year-old out of the pits for the rest of the race.
Whatever Ferrari were thinking, this tactic soon lost appeal when Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli, struggling for grip in his Mercedes, easily overtook the British star.
This led to an aghast Hamilton narrowly avoiding using severe language as he blasted his team for messing with his strategy, saying: "Are you using me as a guinea pig or what the f... what's going on? How long will you have me stay out?"
Ultimately, Hamilton would take advantage of a virtual safety car to pit for new soft tyres, but despite closing in on George Russell's Mercedes, running much older tyres, he was unable to pass him in the final few laps while trying to hold off Leclerc for fourth.
After the race, Hamilton was still irate, pointing to how Mercedes swiftly moved George Russell out of the way of Antonelli to attack Norris for the race win.
He said: "I'm here to win it's difficult when you look ahead and you see the two Mercedes drivers and they get the call and it's done and they execute it straight away and it's not the same here, its a little bit difficult."
Coulthard backs Hamilton
F1 legend Coulthard, who won 13 races for Williams and McLaren between 1995 and 2003, claims that although he has never heard Hamilton so irate, he could understand his frustration with the Ferrari team.
On Hamilton's comments, Coulthard told the Up to Speed podcast: “I think he's got some valid points. I've never heard Lewis Hamilton so angry on the radio.
"I've never heard him raise his voice."
"He almost swore and he never ever swears on the radio," his colleague Naomi Schiff added.
Coulthard replied: "He never curses. Never.”
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