F1 star doesn't hold back after Lewis Hamilton drama: 'Prime example of how not to do it'

Former F1 star Timo Glock has issued a critical verdict on what went down between Ferrari and their two drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lando Norris won the race in the Netherlands, Mercedes earned a double podium, but the big talking point post-race in Zandvoort was the fact that Ferrari once again got in their own way.

Hamilton felt post-race that he should have been on the podium after his P4 finish, and he had every right to think that having lost crucial time getting stuck behind team-mate Leclerc at a crucial point in the race.

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Hamilton had much fresher tyres than his team-mate and had charged up to third position on lap 43, with Leclerc in second. Naturally, Hamilton urged the team to get Leclerc out of his way, saying over the radio: "I'm quicker than Charles. Tyres are better."

Rather than simply telling Leclerc to invert positions, Ferrari told him to box that lap, and Leclerc refused, confused as he was trying to stretch out his stint as much as he could at that stage. That prompted an angrier message from Hamilton: "We are just losing time."

When Leclerc finally pitted on the next lap, Hamilton scorned his team: “Great way of wasting time guys, good job."

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Timo Glock criticises Ferrari's handling of Lewis Hamilton situation

Ferrari's inability to get Hamilton through without wasting time was made to look even more foolish later in the race, when Mercedes swiftly moved George Russell out of Kimi Antonelli's way when he was on better tyres, even despite the fact that the pair are battling for the championship.

“If you want to compete for the World Championship and win races, you have to execute it as perfectly as Mercedes did," Glock said after the race, via Sky Sport Deutschland.

Glock's verdict didn't just praise Mercedes, though, with the German driver incredibly critical of how the Scuderia handled the situation.

"That's a prime example of how not to do it with Leclerc and Hamilton," he added. "Leclerc held Hamilton up for two or three laps too long."

Glock thinks that Hamilton could have finished as high as P2 had Ferrari acted sooner, never mind making it onto the podium.

"If they had let Lewis pass early on, they might even have been ahead of Antonelli," he concluded.

Lewis Hamilton title chances take dent

With Hamilton finishing P4, he lost crucial ground on championship leader Kimi Antonelli and has also been passed by fellow Brit George Russell in the standings, even if they are level on points.

Hamilton now trails Antonelli by 59 points heading to the Italian Grand Prix next weekend, with his hopes of securing a record-breaking eighth title in 2026 fading.

After back-to-back wins in Hungary and the Netherlands, reigning champion Norris is also catching Hamilton, just 24 points behind his experienced compatriot at this stage of the campaign.

2026 F1 Driver Standings after Dutch GP Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 242 2 George Russell Mercedes 183 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 183 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard 159 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 155 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 112

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