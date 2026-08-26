F1 News Today: Hamilton admission, Newey's wife takes down critic, FIA steward quit in penalty row

Lewis Hamilton says the frustration he voiced at Ferrari's race strategy at the Dutch Grand Prix 'was not the best version' of him.

The 41-year-old said he took responsibility for the comments he made on team radio and then in post-race interviews, and added that he would 'be better' in future.

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Adrian Newey's wife takes down Aston Martin critic with savage one-word response

Adrian Newey's wife had the perfect one-word response when Spanish F1 insider Antonio Lobato criticised the Aston Martin car her husband designed.

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The 67-year-old design genius came in for heavy criticism for the first 10 races of 2026 with the team reduced to a laughing stock thanks to Honda power unit issues and chassis challenges.

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Max Verstappen told to block Lambiase McLaren transfer: 'Money changes everything'

Max Verstappen has been told to try and block his long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase leaving Red Bull for McLaren.

Verstappen committed his own future to Red Bull by signing a contract extension worth a reported $107million per season.

Now a prominent F1 insider is urging him to try and stop long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase completing his exit to McLaren.

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Lambiase is due to join McLaren not later than 2028.

Former F1 star quit FIA steward role after TV backlash over Lewis Hamilton penalty

Former F1 star Heinz Harald Frentzen has opened up on why he left his role as an FIA steward back in 2010.

The German racer recounted the story on Tuesday in reaction to an FIA statement condemning the online abuse of its stewards following Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix, particularly in response to a pair of penalties handed down to Franco Colapinto.

Frentzen revealed that at the 2010 European Grand Prix in Valencia, TV cameras focused on him in the stewards' office after Lewis Hamilton was given a drive-through penalty for overtaking the safety car after Mark Webber's spectacular crash.

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Ferrari F1 boss explains controversial Lewis Hamilton strategy decisions

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has opened up on some race-altering strategy decisions his team made during Sunday's F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished right on the tail of George Russell in fourth and fifth place respectively, with the former spending a large portion of his afternoon complaining about the team's tactics.

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Toto Wolff reacts to Max Verstappen signing with huge F1 silly season claim

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff has declared that silly season is officially cancelled after Max Verstappen signed a blockbuster new deal at Red Bull.

Verstappen's future had been the major talking point over the summer break and earlier in the year, with his highly publicised exit clause having become active when he was outside the top two in the drivers' standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

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Tragic death of Italian star reorders Antonelli priorities: 'First and foremost, health'

As Marco Antonelli spoke about his son Kimi on his 20th birthday, the F1 dad provided wisdom we can all learn from.

Marco spoke at length with respected Italian outlet La Gazzetta Dello Sport to mark the occasion, and it is a fascinating read.

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Marco Antonelli spoke at length about son Kimi.

FIA responds to targeted online abuse after controversial F1 Dutch Grand Prix decisions

The FIA has issued a strongly-worded statement after race stewards were targeted with online abuse following Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The dramatic final race at the seaside circuit had plenty of drama, and plenty of penalties. They included sanctions against Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad, Liam Lawson of Red Bull, and Alpine's Franco Colapinto - all of whom would also later receive penalty points on their licences.

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Lewis Hamilton is 'a sweet, classy gentleman', Hollywood A-Lister gushes over F1 superstar

Everybody loves Lewis Hamilton, and the seven-time F1 world champion now has yet another famous fan in the shape of Hollywood A-lister Glenn Close.

The 41-year-old British superstar has been very much enjoying his life off the track this year as he dates reality TV megastar and Skims founder Kim Kardashian.

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Max Verstappen reveals bleak Red Bull diagnosis after Dutch Grand Prix disaster

Max Verstappen has admitted that his Red Bull team are already looking to 2027 with a number of areas of improvement.

Speaking after his Lap 1 crash at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, the Dutchman predicted 'not...the most straightforward end to the season' for he and his team, with any title challenge well out of reach for some time.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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