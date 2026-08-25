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Toto Wolff, Mercedes, China, 2026

Toto Wolff reacts to Max Verstappen signing with huge F1 silly season claim

Toto Wolff, Mercedes, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Toto Wolff reacts to Max Verstappen signing with huge F1 silly season claim

He made the comments at the Dutch GP

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff has declared that silly season is officially cancelled after Max Verstappen signed a blockbuster new deal at Red Bull.

Verstappen's future had been the major talking point over the summer break and earlier in the year, with his highly publicised exit clause having become active when he was outside the top two in the drivers' standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

However, despite speculation linking him with retirement or joining rivals McLaren or Mercedes, Verstappen put pen to paper on a new contract at Red Bull ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, committing to the team through the 2030 season.

Reports have suggested that the Red Bull star could now be earning a base salary of $107 million.

F1 DRIVER SALARIES: Full updated list as Verstappen makes history with INCREDIBLE new numbers

Wolff reacts to Verstappen deal

Offering his reaction to Verstappen's news at the Dutch Grand Prix, Wolff declared that F1 silly season was now over, and that everybody can now concentrate on things on-track, rather than off it.

“I think most important we had clarity in the team since a long time," Wolff told Sky Sports F1 in Zandvoort.

"We’re committed to George and Kimi and in a way that was just a logic consequence I guess.

“What happened, silly season is officially cancelled now, and everybody [can] concentrate on the racing.”

Wolff was then asked if he was disappointed to see Verstappen tied down for so long, given he has been a long admirer of the Dutchman's talents.

“No, not at all," he said. "We know each other well. With Kimi and George, it’s the perfect setup that we have and the perfect lineup. So there’s no disappointment.”

How long are George Russell and Kimi Antonelli contracted at Mercedes?

Officially, Russell and Antonelli are only contracted to the team through the 2026 season, but Wolff's comments suggest that they are going nowhere.

Antonelli currently leads the championship, and it is surely only a matter of time before Mercedes tie up the Italian's future on a long-term deal.

As for Russell, Sky Sports have claimed that while he is publicly contracted to 2026, the Brit actually signed a multi-year deal with Mercedes that runs through until at least the end of 2027.

F1 RESULTS: Full times, finishing positions and penalties from Dutch Grand Prix

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Toto Wolff

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