The biggest domino in F1 silly season 2026 has fallen - Max Verstappen is staying at Red Bull.

Early on Thursday the team released a video of Verstappen and team principal Laurent Mekies confirming that the four-time world champion has a new deal through to 2030.

Verstappen did have a contract through to 2028 but with one important caveat - the exit clause which had become active when he was outside the top two in the championship standings at the summer break.

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That left the Dutchman free to test the open market, but with likely landing spots Mercedes and McLaren apparently set for 2027 with their driver lineups, there were precious few juicy opportunities.

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Red Bull stay always Verstappen's first choice

Verstappen has always said that staying with Red Bull - who he has driven for since that landmark debut win in Barcelona in 2016 - would be his first choice.

But the mix of that exit clause plus an underperforming RB22 car that Verstappen himself has tagged 'undriveable' on multiple occasions in 2026 left him needing proof that he could be a championship contender again at Red Bull.

Three podiums in the last four races appear to hint at improvement, and the team has what the FIA describes as the best power unit on the grid per its new ADUO benchmarking.

Right now Verstappen is 150 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli with very little chance of a fifth world title in 2026. This decision is all about 2027 and beyond with Mekies himself putting the focus on next year in recent comments to media.

One thing we do not yet know is whether this new deal has an exit clause - that has been a sticking point in recent negotiations. Verstappen wanted a healthy pay rise, Red Bull wanted him to remove the clause. Cue a very public impasse.

We will surely find that out in the coming days, but now the biggest silly season domino has indeed fallen and now we wait to see how it impacts the rest of the driver market.

Verstappen reacts to new deal - 'we have the best people'

Verstappen himself is delighted with the new deal, exclaiming: "I am really pleased with the contract extension. We have the best people and I’m excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again.

"This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue. I want to thank Red Bull, Laurent and everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing for the trust they put in me.

"I have always said it: The team is like a second family for me and I feel very at home. I came to the team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely and we have shared many incredible moments and won four World Championships.

"To continue this journey with the same Team that I have been with my whole career is really special and something I have always wanted to do.

"Getting to work with Laurent now for over a year has also been great, I see a clear vision he has for the team. Everyone in Milton Keynes believes in what we are building and I am looking forward to the next chapter, fighting for more victories and competing for championships as we continue to shape the future of this Team.

"To make this announcement during the last Grand Prix at Zandvoort is a great moment for me as well. Hopefully we can give the fans a special send-off for the final race.”

Mekies overjoyed by new deal

Mekies was understandably enjoyed at hanging onto his prize asset, after a talent drain which has seen a string of huge names leave Red Bull in the last 24 months.

He said: "Having Max continue with us and retaining the best driver on the grid is fantastic news for everyone at Red Bull, Oracle Red Bull Racing, as well as F1 and motorsport as a whole.

Mekies is overjoyed that Verstappen is staying.

"Very few partnerships in sport achieve what Max and this team have. Since the very beginning, Max has embodied everything that makes Oracle Red Bull Racing special: uncompromising competitiveness, relentless determination and the courage to challenge convention.

"His impact on our team and on Red Bull’s motorsport story has been transformational, and he has been fundamental to everything we have accomplished together.

"The decision to continue our journey together is rooted in the trust Max and the Team have built over many years, as well as Max’s confidence in our people, our culture and our vision for the future. Forged through championship-winning success, intense battles and challenging moments alike, this relationship has only grown stronger - making it one of Formula One’s greatest success stories.

"But we are not done yet. There are more races to win, more milestones to achieve and more history to write. Together, we continue to raise the bar with the same determination that brought us to the top of the sport and an even greater faith in what we can achieve.

"Much will evolve as we move forward, but our ambition remains unchanged - united by one direction, one vision, one team.”

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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