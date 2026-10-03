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verstappen, red bull, malaysia, 2026

F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

verstappen, red bull, malaysia, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

The countdown is on to lights out in Malaysia

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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The F1 2026 season continues with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia today (Sunday, October 4), and we've got all of the key schedule and TV information you need ahead of the action.

That's no typo, by the way. This year's Bahrain Grand Prix is indeed taking place in Malaysia, with the country stepping up to host the event postponed earlier this year due to the conflict in the Middle East.

It will be the first time that F1 has raced at Sepang International Circuit since 2017, with the 5.543km track set to pose an unexpected challenge to the teams and drivers.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the man to start on pole for lights out, with Lewis Hamilton just behind him on the front row in second. That's the first time the two former title rivals have lined up that way since that controversial night in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Verstappen came out on top that time and will be hoping to do so once again as he looks to score his first victory of the 2026 season. However, he'll have to fend off a fired-up Hamilton to do so, as well as championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who lines up third for Sunday's start.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details below.

2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix schedule and start time

Lights out for the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia is at 15:00 local time (MST) later today (Sunday, October 4). That is 08:00 in the UK (BST) and a very early 03:00 Eastern (ET) in the US.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia Start Times
Location Time
Local time (MST) 15:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST) 08:00 Sunday
United States (ET) 03:00 Sunday
United States (CT) 02:00 Sunday
United States (MT) 01:00 Sunday
United States (PT) 00:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT) 04:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST) 15:00 Sunday
Australia (ACDT) 17:30 Sunday
Australia (AEDT) 18:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST) 01:00 Sunday
Japan (JST) 16:00 Sunday
China (CST) 15:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST) 09:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST) 10:00 Sunday
India (IST) 12:30 Sunday
Malaysia (MYT) 15:00 Sunday
Singapore (SGT) 15:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT) 10:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST) 11:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST) 10:00 Sunday

F1 HEADLINES: FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty

Max Verstappen qualified on pole for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Max Verstappen qualified on pole for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

How to watch the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia live on TV today

As ever, Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the race live in the UK, with Channel 4 having a highlights package later on Sunday.

Apple TV is the new broadcaster of choice in the US after signing a landmark $750million five-year deal, and this weekend, fans in the States can watch the action for free with no subscription required.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

F1 2026 Broadcasters by Region
Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United Kingdom Sky Sports
*United States Apple TV
China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
Italy Sky Italia
Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Japan Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain DAZN, Mediaset
Canada RDS, TSN
Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL
France Canal+
Belgium RTBF, Telenet
Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE
Mexico Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore beIN SPORTS
Hungary M4 Sport
Brazil Bandeirantes
Austria Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS
Africa SuperSport
Latin America ESPN

*US F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia if they wish to start a subscription. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

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Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
View full biography

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