F1 Race Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

The countdown is on to lights out in Malaysia

The F1 2026 season continues with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia today (Sunday, October 4), and we've got all of the key schedule and TV information you need ahead of the action.

That's no typo, by the way. This year's Bahrain Grand Prix is indeed taking place in Malaysia, with the country stepping up to host the event postponed earlier this year due to the conflict in the Middle East.

It will be the first time that F1 has raced at Sepang International Circuit since 2017, with the 5.543km track set to pose an unexpected challenge to the teams and drivers.

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Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the man to start on pole for lights out, with Lewis Hamilton just behind him on the front row in second. That's the first time the two former title rivals have lined up that way since that controversial night in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Verstappen came out on top that time and will be hoping to do so once again as he looks to score his first victory of the 2026 season. However, he'll have to fend off a fired-up Hamilton to do so, as well as championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who lines up third for Sunday's start.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details below.

2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix schedule and start time

Lights out for the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia is at 15:00 local time (MST) later today (Sunday, October 4). That is 08:00 in the UK (BST) and a very early 03:00 Eastern (ET) in the US.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

F1 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia Start Times Location Time Local time (MST) 15:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 08:00 Sunday United States (ET) 03:00 Sunday United States (CT) 02:00 Sunday United States (MT) 01:00 Sunday United States (PT) 00:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 04:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 15:00 Sunday Australia (ACDT) 17:30 Sunday Australia (AEDT) 18:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 01:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 16:00 Sunday China (CST) 15:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 09:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 10:00 Sunday India (IST) 12:30 Sunday Malaysia (MYT) 15:00 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 15:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 10:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 11:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 10:00 Sunday

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Max Verstappen qualified on pole for Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

How to watch the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia live on TV today

As ever, Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the race live in the UK, with Channel 4 having a highlights package later on Sunday.

Apple TV is the new broadcaster of choice in the US after signing a landmark $750million five-year deal, and this weekend, fans in the States can watch the action for free with no subscription required.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

F1 2026 Broadcasters by Region Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN, Mediaset Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*US F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia if they wish to start a subscription. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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