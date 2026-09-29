F1 Bahrain Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix will be live and FREE on TV this weekend
Great news for F1 fans in the USMake us your Google favorite
The F1 Bahrain Grand Prix will be streamed live and FREE on Apple TV this weekend in a massive boost for US fans.
The streaming platform took over from ESPN as the rights holder Stateside in 2026 as part of a landmark five-year deal worth $750million. That pact came on the back of a highly successful partnership around the 'F1' movie in 2025.
Throughout the season so far, fans have been able to sign up for a free seven-day trial but now they get to watch this weekend's action completely free of charge.
There is one small catch though - you will have to be up pretty early to catch the action from Sepang, Malaysia. Remember that is where the Bahrain race is now being staged due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
Bahrain Grand Prix Schedule: Sepang start times
The action in Sepang gets under way on Friday October 2 and runs through to the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday October 4. The schedule looks like this (all times Eastern):
|Day
|Date
|Session
|US time (Eastern)
|Friday
|October 2
|Free Practice 1
|00:30-01:30
|Friday
|October 2
|Free Practice 2
|04:00-05:00
|Saturday
|October 3
|Free Practice 3
|00:30-01:30
|Saturday
|October 3
|Qualifying
|04:00-05:00
|Sunday
|October 4
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|03:00-05:00
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