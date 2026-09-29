close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Zak Brown gives the thumbs up from the McLaren pitwall

Zak Brown's stunning earnings as McLaren accounts reveal spectacular results

Zak Brown gives the thumbs up from the McLaren pitwall — Photo: © IMAGO

Zak Brown's stunning earnings as McLaren accounts reveal spectacular results

Success on and off the track pays well

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
 Google Make us your Google favorite

A report on McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown's earnings puts his total package for 2025 at more than 95 per cent of the current F1 grid.

Brown is a familiar face to F1 fans globally given his presence at race weekends throughout the season, with the Californian-born 54-year-old having been with the team since 2016.

Brown initially joined as the executive director of the McLaren Technology Group, but later became CEO of McLaren Racing in 2018.

Under his leadership, the team have gone from struggling F1 outfit to back-to-back constructors' world champions, with star driver Lando Norris also getting his hands on the drivers' championship last season.

Off the track, McLaren have been just as much of a success, with a huge number of high-profile sponsors adorning their papaya car every time it hits the track. That includes a title partnership with Mastercard and sponsorship from Google.

READ MORE: Ferrari confirm Fred Vasseur decision on emergency call with F1 media

Zak Brown's stunning salary revealed

McLaren's accounts for the 2025 season - when Norris won that title and the team were also crowned constructors' kings - are set to be released this week, but Sky News sound as though they have got an early peek.

According to their report, McLaren Racing's soon-to-be-published accounts are set to show revenues of £588 million, or $778 million if you prefer USD.

The report claims that the accounts also show CEO Brown taking home earnings of £75.4m ($99.8m), with the 'bulk of that tied to a share award triggered by the value of a buyout deal' at McLaren last year.

Sky News noted that in 2024, Brown earned a base salary of £6 million, but took home a further £31 million by way of a long-term incentive plan (LTIP) award, which at that point already made him one of the best-paid sports executives in the world.

How do Brown's earnings compared to F1 stars?

Brown's total earnings in 2025 were more than both McLaren F1 stars earn combined, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri reportedly earning $40 million and $13 million per year, respectively.

In fact, based on current reported earnings, Brown's 2025 earnings would see him earn more than 95% of the current F1 grid.

Only Max Verstappen's blockbuster new deal at Red Bull, reportedly worth $107 million per year in terms of base salary, is higher.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton reportedly earns a $60 million salary at Ferrari, just shy of 40 per cent less than Brown's earnings in 2025.

How Brown's earnings compare to F1 stars
Driver Team Base Salary
Max Verstappen Red Bull $107m
Zak Brown (CEO) McLaren $99.8m
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari $60m
Lando Norris McLaren $40m
Charles Leclerc Ferrari $34m
George Russell Mercedes $34m
Carlos Sainz Williams $30m
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $20m
Alex Albon Williams $15m
Oscar Piastri McLaren $13m
Pierre Gasly Alpine $12m
Lance Stroll Aston Martin $12m
Sergio Perez Cadillac $8m
Nico Hulkenberg Audi $7m
Esteban Ocon Haas $7m
Isack Hadjar Red Bull $5m
Valtteri Bottas Cadillac $5m
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes $2m
Gabriel Bortoleto Audi $2m
Ollie Bearman Haas $1m
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls $1m
Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls <$1m
Franco Colapinto Alpine <$1m

READ MORE: Ferrari line up replacement for Lewis Hamilton boss accused of 'terrible relationship'

READ MORE: Max Verstappen to McLaren is not dead with 'door wide open' for massive transfer

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
View full biography

Related

F1 McLaren Zak Brown

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Max Verstappen to McLaren is not dead with 'door wide open' for F1 transfer

Max Verstappen to McLaren is not dead with 'door wide open' for F1 transfer

  • Today 08:58
Ferrari confirm Fred Vasseur decision in emergency call with F1 media

Ferrari confirm Fred Vasseur decision in emergency call with F1 media

  • 29 minutes ago
F1 star Lance Stroll mocked by Ryanair after major Aston Martin announcement

F1 star Lance Stroll mocked by Ryanair after major Aston Martin announcement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Every F1 driver to receive a race ban after Lando Norris FIA demand

Every F1 driver to receive a race ban after Lando Norris FIA demand

  • Today 15:48
Fernando Alonso confirms F1 future as Aston Martin make major announcement

Fernando Alonso confirms F1 future as Aston Martin make major announcement

  • Today 13:34

Just in

20:45
Ferrari confirm Fred Vasseur decision in emergency call with F1 media
19:45
F1 star Lance Stroll mocked by Ryanair after major Aston Martin announcement
17:27
F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix
15:48
Every F1 driver to receive a race ban after Lando Norris FIA demand
13:34
Fernando Alonso confirms F1 future as Aston Martin make major announcement
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix

3 hours ago
Every F1 driver to receive a race ban after Lando Norris FIA demand F1 Driver Bans

Every F1 driver to receive a race ban after Lando Norris FIA demand

Today 15:48
Lewis Hamilton has made the biggest mistake of his career as Ferrari carnage unfolds F1 Analysis

Lewis Hamilton has made the biggest mistake of his career as Ferrari carnage unfolds

Today 12:28
Shock Fernando Alonso claim made by former F1 team-mate: 'I was not allowed to beat him' Latest F1 News

Shock Fernando Alonso claim made by former F1 team-mate: 'I was not allowed to beat him'

Today 10:56
Ontdek het op Google Play
x