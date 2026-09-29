Success on and off the track pays well

A report on McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown's earnings puts his total package for 2025 at more than 95 per cent of the current F1 grid.

Brown is a familiar face to F1 fans globally given his presence at race weekends throughout the season, with the Californian-born 54-year-old having been with the team since 2016.

Brown initially joined as the executive director of the McLaren Technology Group, but later became CEO of McLaren Racing in 2018.

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Under his leadership, the team have gone from struggling F1 outfit to back-to-back constructors' world champions, with star driver Lando Norris also getting his hands on the drivers' championship last season.

Off the track, McLaren have been just as much of a success, with a huge number of high-profile sponsors adorning their papaya car every time it hits the track. That includes a title partnership with Mastercard and sponsorship from Google.

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Zak Brown's stunning salary revealed

McLaren's accounts for the 2025 season - when Norris won that title and the team were also crowned constructors' kings - are set to be released this week, but Sky News sound as though they have got an early peek.

According to their report, McLaren Racing's soon-to-be-published accounts are set to show revenues of £588 million, or $778 million if you prefer USD.

The report claims that the accounts also show CEO Brown taking home earnings of £75.4m ($99.8m), with the 'bulk of that tied to a share award triggered by the value of a buyout deal' at McLaren last year.

Sky News noted that in 2024, Brown earned a base salary of £6 million, but took home a further £31 million by way of a long-term incentive plan (LTIP) award, which at that point already made him one of the best-paid sports executives in the world.

How do Brown's earnings compared to F1 stars?

Brown's total earnings in 2025 were more than both McLaren F1 stars earn combined, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri reportedly earning $40 million and $13 million per year, respectively.

In fact, based on current reported earnings, Brown's 2025 earnings would see him earn more than 95% of the current F1 grid.

Only Max Verstappen's blockbuster new deal at Red Bull, reportedly worth $107 million per year in terms of base salary, is higher.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton reportedly earns a $60 million salary at Ferrari, just shy of 40 per cent less than Brown's earnings in 2025.

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