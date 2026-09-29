F1 News Today: Max Verstappen penalty claim disputed as champion issues public apology

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing team principal Laurent Mekies were at odds when speaking to the media about a potential FIA penalty later this season.

The four-time world champion made changes to his power unit ahead of Saturday's race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after issues in qualifying, fitting a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger (TC), exhaust set (EXH) and power unit ancillary component (PU-ANC).

However, the new parts have now put him on the brink of punishment, with any further changes to his ICE, TC, EXH, ES or EXH set to see him hit with a grid penalty, or so he said.

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Lando Norris releases statement after demanding F1 rival to be banned

F1 world champion Lando Norris has issued an apology after calling for a rival driver to be banned by the FIA.

Norris was outspoken following Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix where he was forced to retire after being involved in a collision at a restart following a safety car.

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Untelevised Red Bull F1 radio reveals captivating Max Verstappen team orders to Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar was instructed not to pass Max Verstappen by Red Bull in untelevised team radio at Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The first half of the race settled on the fight for second place with Oscar Piastri keeping Max Verstappen at arm's length by around a second, with the four-time world champion in turn being closely followed by his team-mate Hadjar.

That came after Verstappen easily passed Hadjar on the long start/finish straight for third place on the sixth lap when Hadjar was given the message by his race engineer Richard 'Woody' Wood, saying: "Ok, so Verstappen car behind. Remember, race time is priority here."

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Christian Horner to Ferrari: Wife Geri 'open to Italy move'

Christian Horner's recent comments on Ferrari have sparked huge speculation he could soon make the move to Italy, and his wife Geri is reportedly open to the switch.

Christian and Geri have been married since 2015, and during the former's time as Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal, the pair were often spotted in the paddock together.

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Geri Horner is reportedly open to a move to Italy as Christian to Ferrari rumours swirl

Government minister fires Lando Norris dig after F1 controversy and call for race ban

Anybody who has lost a pet knows the sheer heartbreak Lewis Hamilton went through when his beloved bulldog Roscoe sadly passed away last year.

That devastating news was confirmed by Hamilton on September 28, 2025, with Roscoe sadly going to sleep after spending four days on life support.

One year on from his passing, Hamilton has opened up on just how difficult the last 12 months have been without his 'best friend' by his side.

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Christian Horner is heading for Ferrari as 'sack the manager' vibes hit fever pitch

Christian Horner to Ferrari is the biggest storyline in F1 right now, and with every day it is a blockbusting move which looks ever more likely to happen.

A potential return to the sport for the 52-year-old Englishman overshadowed the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday, as the aftershock from Friday's big Horner interview carried over into more rumour and speculation.

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