Lewis Hamilton shares heartbreaking tribute to beloved bulldog Roscoe

The message comes one year after Roscoe sadly passed away

Anybody who has lost a pet knows the sheer heartbreak Lewis Hamilton went through when his beloved bulldog Roscoe sadly passed away last year.

That devastating news was confirmed by Hamilton on September 28, 2025, with Roscoe sadly going to sleep after spending four days on life support.

Roscoe was one of the most well-known and popular dogs in the world, having been pictured endlessly with Hamilton in the F1 paddock over the years, along with another bulldog, Coco (who sadly died in 2020), that the seven-time world champion also previously owned.

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Hamilton frequently shared videos and pictures of the two dogs on the 'roscoelovescoco' Instagram page, which still has over 1.3 million followers.

Lewis Hamilton remembers Roscoe

The seven-time world champion recently got himself a new four-legged friend - a golden retriever puppy named Halo - but he will never forget Roscoe.

One year on from his passing, Hamilton has opened up on just how difficult the last 12 months have been without his 'best friend' by his side.

"It’s been one year since Roscoe’s passing. Being without my best friend has been hard, and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish he was with me," Hamilton wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"I think of him and Coco every day, and as sad as I am to not have them, I’m so grateful for the time I shared with them and to have had them in my life.

"They’ve been there for some of the happiest times of my life. Today, I’m looking through these photos and videos laughing and smiling so big remembering those moments."

Hamilton continued, sharing how much it meant to him that so many of his supporters reached out to him with messages of support after Roscoe's death.

"So many of you have been through this and reached out with love and support," he added. "It means so much to me, knowing how much Roscoe was loved."

"Rest’s in peace buddy’s, love you always," Hamilton signed off, referencing Roscoe's Instagram page which always added 's to his words on the captions.

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