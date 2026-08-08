Hats off to Lewis Hamilton, who appears to be having an absolutely textbook summer break.

The seven-time world champion posted a roundup of his summer activities on hisInstagram account on Friday, with the caption 'Resting, restoring, recharging', and we couldn't find a fault with it if we'd tried.

Little bit of training to keep race-fit? Check. Out and about with his partner? Check. Holding a furious looking cat like he's about to Lion King Pride Rock it? Check!

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Maybe most importantly of all though, he's dropped a video clip and a picture of his new puppy Halo. We know that's why you're here, really. He appears to have exactly one (under-used) brain cell, and is gently trying to eat his own paw in the video. You'll love him.

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Halo Hamilton touches down

The pup's arrival was revealed by a US-based dog breeder last month, who posted a picture of Halo with the caption: "We're excited to fly Ms Halo to Los Angeles to Formula 1 Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. Dog trainer Kirstin McMillian, who is a three-generation animal trainer, flew to Maine yesterday."

McMillian notably worked with Hamilton's old dogs Roscoe and Coco, the latter of whom was the Ferrari star's most recent pet, and died in September last year.

One slight word of caution for young Halo, though. One of the other pictures in the post showed Hamilton hanging out with Glenn Close and his partner Kim Kardashian on the set of the unfathomably dreadful legal drama All's Fair, in which the two women star.

Historically, puppies have had a tough time around Cruella de Vil. Just as well Halo isn't a Dalmatian, and that Close probably isn't the sort of method actor who could snap back into the character she played in 101 Dalmatians some 30 years ago. Still...eyes open, kid.

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