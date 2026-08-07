Max Verstappen is now an F1 free agent, with the ability to test the open market this summer.

The 28-year-old Dutchman's much-publicised exit clause at Red Bull was triggered when the four-time world champion went into the summer break outside the top two in the championship standings.

It's been a miserable start to 2026 for Verstappen, and he currently languishes down in sixth place, some 110 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli.

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First Verstappen was enraged by the new 2026 regulations which appear to put battery management above the ability to drive an F1 car as fast as possible.

If that wasn't enough, the sport's greatest current driver also had to battle with a Red Bull car which he regularly described as undriveable.

All those factors contributed to a ticking timebomb which is now very much on a countdown to potential disaster for his current team.

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October date is bad news for Red Bull brass

Verstappen can now look at his options outside Red Bull if he wants to continue in the sport in 2027 (outright retirement or a one-year sabbatical have also been mooted).

That is bad enough for the brass in Salzburg and Milton Keynes, but there is one major fact which heightens the danger even more for Red Bull. Verstappen has until October to decide what he wants to do next.

Every day that passes makes things more difficult for Red Bull, should Verstappen take the nuclear option and jump ship. Likely for either Mercedes or McLaren - both of whom have been regularly linked with a blockbuster signing.

This is a team which has seen most of its massive array of talent leave in the last 24 months - notably the likes of Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko, Rob Marshall and Jonathan Wheatley.

The news earlier this year that Verstappen's race engineer and closest remaining confidant Gianpiero Lambiase will join McLaren not later than 2028 removes the final piece of a band which once belted out P1 chart toppers every Sunday afternoon.

Lambiase is leaving Verstappen and Red Bull for McLaren.

Verstappen has all the leverage

Now Red Bull have no leverage in their negotiations with Verstappen, and no time to play with. He is their one remaining superstar asset, the man who gives them a chance on track and wows sponsors off it.

Verstappen deciding to leave in September or October would be disastrous, leaving his current team scrambling to replace him both in terms of driving talent and commercial value. Almost impossible in both cases.

Latest reports suggest Red Bull have offered Verstappen a new contract, one which would also remove that exit clause (smart move, or we end up here every single summer). As yet the Dutchman has not accepted it, and why would he?

The only saving grace right now for Red Bull is that Verstappen's options, for 2027 at least, appear to be relatively limited. But this is a fluid situation, and George Russell - apparently safe at Mercedes a few short weeks ago - might not be now.

Gap year is still on the table for Max

Even that crumb of comfort for Red Bull is tempered by the nagging thought that a one-year sabbatical for Verstappen might be his best move right now. The 2028 grid will have significantly more juicy seats opening up, and he would get to compete regularly in other series in 2027.

Right now we, like Red Bull, wait to see what Verstappen's next move is, and everything appears to be relatively quiet for the moment.

But if you listen closely, you can just about hear that timebomb relentlessly counting down ever closer to potential catastrophe for a team which not so long ago dominated this sport.

Tick, tick, tick.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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