Experienced F1 star Nico Hulkenberg says he's happy to stay at Audi for the foreseeable future, provided three key conditions continue to be met.

With Audi having joined the grid as a works team in 2026 after taking over things at Sauber, Hulkenberg is the experienced head in an exciting lineup alongside Gabriel Bortoleto.

As of F1's summer break, Audi currently occupies eighth spot in the 2026 constructors' standings, and while that might be a good start to their project, longer-term, they have big ambitions.

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That includes challenging for an F1 world championship in as soon as four years, with that bold 2030 target having been laid out by Gernot Dollner, CEO of Audi AG, at their season launch.

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Nico Hulkenberg on Audi F1 future

Hulkenberg's current contract with the team is set to expire at the end of this season, and 2030 is a long way down the road for a 38-year-old in F1.

However, Hulkenberg doesn't rule out sticking around for that long, and says that he will be happy to continue racing at Audi as long as three important criteria are met.

"Never say never," Hulkenberg replied to BILD when asked if he'd still be at Audi in 2030.

"But it's far too early to think about that. I'm living in the here and now, taking it year by year."

Asked about a contract extension, Hulkenberg continued: "As long as I'm having fun, the stopwatch is accurate, and the team wants me, I'll drive for Audi. I imagine that will continue for a while.

"Right now, though, all that matters to me is that we're moving in the right direction with the project. And we are. The rest will follow."

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