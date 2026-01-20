Audi want F1 title in four years as team go all-in for 2026 launch

Audi have outlined their F1 title winning ambitions following the launch of their 2026 challenger in Berlin.

The R26 was unveiled during Audi's team launch at Kraftwerk in Berlin — a former power plant which now hosts events and exhibitions — showcasing the silver and red accented livery, teased earlier in their F1 team kit drop and modelled by drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Audi's F1 launch space marks a different approach to livery reveals, leaving the team factory for an urban space in attempt to connect with audiences outside of motorsport.

The German squad's livery encompasses their new design philosophy which is 'clear, technical, intelligent, and emotional', finished with Titanium and flashes of red, a symbol reserved exclusively for their F1 project.

Audi's new car also featured the logo of title partner Revolut, whose name fit snuggly on the front wing and on the sidepods.

Their title partner also gave guests at Kraftwerk a special chance to design their own Revolut card at the event, while the Kraftwerk experience will open its doors on January 21 to fans who successfully entered a ballot to win tickets.

Antoine Le Nel, chief growth and marketing officer at Revolut said: “The launch of Audi Revolut F1 Team is a landmark moment ahead of a season of change that promises to be huge for the sport.

"Today’s livery reveal is a clear physical representation of Revolut’s perfect brand fit with the team. A decade ago, Revolut was the new player with big ambition to challenge established giants.

"Having just surpassed 70 million customers globally, we’re excited to go on this journey with the team and bring our momentum to the grid. Fans can expect Revolut to bring its DNA of doing things differently to the sport and, behind the scenes, we’ll be extensively integrated into the team’s financial operations.”

Audi unveil ambitious new era

Audi's CEO also spoke on the brand's ambitions in F1 and made the bold claim that they intend to fight for the world title as soon as 2030.

"Today marks more than a launch; it marks the public declaration of a new era for Audi," Gernot Dollner, CEO of Audi AG, explained.

"Formula 1 is the most demanding stage in the world of motorsport, and we are here not just to compete, but to define the future of 'Vorsprung durch Technik.' This project is a catalyst for our entire company, a symbol of our transformation towards a more performance-driven, efficient, and innovative culture.

"Our philosophy is one of absolute, long-term commitment. We understand that success in Formula 1 demands relentless perseverance and Audi Revolut F1 Team is not here to make up the numbers; we aim to be fighting for the World Championship by 2030."

Head of the Audi F1 project, Mattia Binotto, also provided an update on their engine being manufactured in Neuburg, and said: "We have spent the last few years meticulously building not just a power unit in Neuburg but laying the foundations for a technical organisation that binds our chassis development in Hinwil and Bicester.

"This seamless integration gives us total control over our destiny, eliminating compromises and enabling a level of agility and innovation that is essential for success. This is what makes Audi Revolut F1 Team one vision, controlling every variable from the engine block to the front wing. This is the foundation upon which championships are built."

Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley also joined his colleague on stage, and added: "This car is the physical embodiment of thousands of hours of hard work from a hugely talented group of people across our facilities.

"Today, we start this journey with immense pride, but also with humility. This is just day one of a long campaign. Our mission is to embed a championship DNA into every fibre of this team. A culture of resilience, precision, and relentless curiosity where we stop at nothing to find performance.

"For everyone here, the excitement comes from this challenge: to build a team that gets stronger with every lap, every debrief, and every race. We will turn our long-term ambition into on-track reality, day by day, decision by decision."

