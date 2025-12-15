F1 team reveals new name for 2026

The F1 team formerly known as Sauber have issued a date for the launch of their 2026 car, as well unveiling their new name going forward.

Sauber have been taken over by Audi, with the Sauber name dropping out of the sport altogether after 32 years in the sport in which they claimed one grand prix win and a second-place constructors' championship finish.

Audi - led by former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto and former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley - are one of two new names on the F1 grid in 2026, with Cadillac joining as a completely new entity.

However, Audi have much of the Sauber team remaining in place, including Wheatley and drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto for next season.

Now, the team have revealed that they will be unveiling their full car design on January 20 with an event in Berlin, while also taking to Instagram to showcase their official name.

Teaming up with Revolut as a title sponsor, the team will now be called Audi Revolut F1 Team in 2026, a more subtle nod to a sponsor than the previous Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber from 2024.

Audi have revealed their new era on Instagram

How will new teams fare in 2026?

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has already admitted that his team will likely be challenging right at the back of the pack in 2026, despite having signed F1 legends Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Of course, Audi aren't a completely new team, and so should be much more competitive than Cadillac, but the introduction of the German car manufacturer as a power unit supplier as well leaves a few question marks.

Cadillac are playing it safe by using Ferrari engines in their first two seasons, but Audi are using Audi power units immediately.

There could be a few teething issues there, but the team will have plenty of time to iron those out, with a whopping nine days of testing set to take place before the start of the 2026 season.

The first of the three three-day testing events takes place just after Audi's car launch, from January 26 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

READ MORE: Hamilton returns to London as Ferrari misery deepens

Related