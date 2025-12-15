F1 team reveals new name for 2026
F1 team reveals new name for 2026
The F1 team formerly known as Sauber have issued a date for the launch of their 2026 car, as well unveiling their new name going forward.
Sauber have been taken over by Audi, with the Sauber name dropping out of the sport altogether after 32 years in the sport in which they claimed one grand prix win and a second-place constructors' championship finish.
Audi - led by former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto and former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley - are one of two new names on the F1 grid in 2026, with Cadillac joining as a completely new entity.
However, Audi have much of the Sauber team remaining in place, including Wheatley and drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto for next season.
Now, the team have revealed that they will be unveiling their full car design on January 20 with an event in Berlin, while also taking to Instagram to showcase their official name.
Teaming up with Revolut as a title sponsor, the team will now be called Audi Revolut F1 Team in 2026, a more subtle nod to a sponsor than the previous Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber from 2024.
How will new teams fare in 2026?
Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has already admitted that his team will likely be challenging right at the back of the pack in 2026, despite having signed F1 legends Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.
Of course, Audi aren't a completely new team, and so should be much more competitive than Cadillac, but the introduction of the German car manufacturer as a power unit supplier as well leaves a few question marks.
Cadillac are playing it safe by using Ferrari engines in their first two seasons, but Audi are using Audi power units immediately.
There could be a few teething issues there, but the team will have plenty of time to iron those out, with a whopping nine days of testing set to take place before the start of the 2026 season.
The first of the three three-day testing events takes place just after Audi's car launch, from January 26 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
READ MORE: Hamilton returns to London as Ferrari misery deepens
Related
Latest News
F1 team reveals new name for 2026
- 52 minutes ago
LAST CHANCE: F1 Store sale countdown begins as Christmas post cut-off ends TODAY
- 1 hour ago
The new FIA rule that impacts every F1 team
- 1 hour ago
Inside Helmut Marko’s favourite restaurant
- 2 hours ago
BBC SPOTY 2025: How to vote for F1 champ Lando Norris
- 3 hours ago
Which F1 drivers have won BBC Sports Personality of the Year?
- Today 14:59
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
- 4 december
Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
- 12 december