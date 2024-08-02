Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge
Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge
A Formula 1 stalwart who has been confirmed to be departing world champions Red Bull, has opened up on what he wants from his next challenge.
Jonathan Wheatley has decided to leave the team with whom he has been with for 18 years, following another high-profile departure in Adrian Newey.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo makes SHOCK Red Bull revelation as damning Verstappen theory emerges
READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch
Newey's next destination is as of yet undecided, but Wheatley has now been confirmed to be joining the new Audi outfit in 2026.
Wheatley will have to watch the whole of 2025 from the sidelines due to a period of gardening leave, but will become Audi's team principal when they take over from the current Sauber-owned outfit in 2026.
Wheatley joins Audi
It means that Audi will have the formidable duo of Wheatley and former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto at the helm for their first season in the sport, with Binotto being confirmed to be taking the chief operating officer and chief technical officer roles with the German outfit.
Wheatley boasts a plethora of F1 experience, winning six constructors' championships with Red Bull since becoming their sporting director in 2006, as well as having a successful spell with the Benetton/Renault team between 1991-2006.
However, the Brit has never taken on a team principal role, and he is excited for a bigger burden of responsibility.
“I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Red Bull Racing journey over the last eighteen years and will leave with many fond memories," Wheatley told Audi's official website.
"However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi’s entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge.
"Also, I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project."
READ MORE: Key reason Sainz REJECTED F1 team in 'turmoil' revealed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge
- 42 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull hit with hammer blow as McLaren boss issues No 1 driver verdict
- 3 hours ago
F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'
- Today 13:43
'It fits!' F1 winner's daughter tries on ICONIC race suit
- Today 12:56
Leclerc reveals best chance of Olympic appearance
- Today 11:57
McLaren F1 boss confirms No 1 driver declaration
- Today 10:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep