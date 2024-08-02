close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge

Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge

Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge

Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge

A Formula 1 stalwart who has been confirmed to be departing world champions Red Bull, has opened up on what he wants from his next challenge.

Jonathan Wheatley has decided to leave the team with whom he has been with for 18 years, following another high-profile departure in Adrian Newey.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo makes SHOCK Red Bull revelation as damning Verstappen theory emerges

READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch

Newey's next destination is as of yet undecided, but Wheatley has now been confirmed to be joining the new Audi outfit in 2026.

Wheatley will have to watch the whole of 2025 from the sidelines due to a period of gardening leave, but will become Audi's team principal when they take over from the current Sauber-owned outfit in 2026.

Jonathan Wheatley will join Audi in 2026
Jonathan Wheatley has won six constructors' titles with Red Bull

Wheatley joins Audi

It means that Audi will have the formidable duo of Wheatley and former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto at the helm for their first season in the sport, with Binotto being confirmed to be taking the chief operating officer and chief technical officer roles with the German outfit.

Wheatley boasts a plethora of F1 experience, winning six constructors' championships with Red Bull since becoming their sporting director in 2006, as well as having a successful spell with the Benetton/Renault team between 1991-2006.

However, the Brit has never taken on a team principal role, and he is excited for a bigger burden of responsibility.

“I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Red Bull Racing journey over the last eighteen years and will leave with many fond memories," Wheatley told Audi's official website.

"However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi’s entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge.

"Also, I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project."

READ MORE: Key reason Sainz REJECTED F1 team in 'turmoil' revealed

Related

Red Bull Adrian Newey F1 Headlines Verstappen Ricciardo Jonathan Wheatley
Verstappen in 'CHEATING' admission as Perez teased
F1 Social

Verstappen in 'CHEATING' admission as Perez teased

  • July 31, 2024 22:57
Red Bull facing major problem F1 champions ignored for YEARS
Latest F1 News

Red Bull facing major problem F1 champions ignored for YEARS

  • July 31, 2024 12:57

Latest News

Red Bull

Major Red Bull departure due to 'unique' F1 challenge

  • 42 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull hit with hammer blow as McLaren boss issues No 1 driver verdict

  • 3 hours ago
Audi F1

F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'

  • Today 13:43
F1 Social

'It fits!' F1 winner's daughter tries on ICONIC race suit

  • Today 12:56
F1 Off The Track

Leclerc reveals best chance of Olympic appearance

  • Today 11:57
Latest F1 News

McLaren F1 boss confirms No 1 driver declaration

  • Today 10:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x